Martini Glambassador
Your header gif artist is Marie Laurencin, an artist with a fascinating history. I wrote a bit about her here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/marie-laurencin

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/56e0438c-1c6e-4f52-8f16-e42a052cf384

Your Movie Night reminder. This Saturday's pick is 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐬. A British farce about murder in which Alec Guinness plays eight different characters. Dark humor, the kind we like!

