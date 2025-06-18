Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Giorgia Meloni’s epic eyeroll. (Mediaite)

Trump’s blank page. (Emptywheel)

Fuck yeah, make ICE fucks masking their stupid ICE faces a crime, California! (CNN) Meanwhile, they’re decimating Los Angeles small businesses. “It’s worse than you think.” (Reuters)

Ah but then they did:

“You don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens,” [New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad] Lander said. “I’m not obstructing, I am standing right here in the hallway. … You don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens asking for a judicial warrant.”

That makes one US senator, one big-city mayor, one congresswoman, and a comptroller. Am I missing anybody? Oh right, the Wisconsin judge! (AMNY) Reactions from very angry Democratic officials. (Gift link New York Times)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting correct (in addition to being so mad she announced $50 million for lawyers for immigrants):

Is New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani a “social justice suicide bomber,” Greg Gutfeld? IS HE? Christ what a piece of shit. (Media Matters)

Mike Lee, a United States senator, finally took down his disgusting tweets about the Minnesota assassinations on Tuesday afternoon, almost a full day after Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota told him to his face just what a piece of shit he is. (The Bulwark)

John Eastman is still fighting his California disbarment, still losing. Can’t a guy brains up a single coup without consequences? (Orange County Register)

The judges holding Trump Actually Accountable, including this 85-year-old Reagan appointee. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork) More on that guy! “‘I’ve never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable,’ Young said at one point. ‘I’ve sat on this bench now for 40 years. I’ve never seen government racial discrimination like this.’” Geidner says read the whole thing! (Politico)

Federal judge certifies class status for our trans friends getting passports, presumably pending appeal this is very good news! (Erin in the Morning)

Total abortion ban in Ohio would include IVF, “some forms of birth control”? Of course it would. (News 5 Cleveland)

Awwww, Stew Peters’s “Jew-proofed,” “antisemitic meme coin” has unraveled :( (The Bulwark)

Historian Alexis Coe went to testify to the JFK files committee. It went very stupidly! (MSNBC)

I would like to watch “The OC” guy’s cryptocumentary. Will I get to??? (Texas Monthly)

Chiquita Banana laid off the entire country of Panama. (CMU)

I had to stop watching this, I was too high.

Send this post to everybody! Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate

And a subscribing button too?! Oh yeah, we’ve got that. Clickidy-click.

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!