More on Hunter Biden "whistleblower" (LOL) literal bail-jumpee "Gal Luft." (Talking Points Memo)

Trump-appointed prosecutor David Weiss claims Joe Biden didn't murder him into giving Hunter Biden a pass, but he would say that wouldn't he. — Rachel Maddow Blog

It's good if all the people cancel all their conventions in your state, right Ron DeSantis? (Sun-Sentinel)

No more library e-books for minors in Mississippi, because they might have a gay. — The Mary Sue

No more American Library Association in Montana, because "Marxist lesbian." (Montana Free Press)

Hell yeah I gave a dollar to Doug Burgum's presidential campaign. The twenty dollar gift certificate they're bribing me with to do so better not be to his goddamn campaign store, or I'm gonna be pissed. (FWIW)

I filled out his poll too.

Please don't do any more murders, Leslie Van Houten, and have learned your lesson! (AP)

Jesus, Redding, California. No really, Jesus.

Students and other worshippers often leave the church campus to practice “prayer healing” in the city streets, which entails the placing of hands on passersby who appear to be sickly or otherwise in need of a miracle, according to residents. (The church’s belief in the power of prayer has resulted in a number of public controversies, including a social media campaign soliciting prayers to raise a 2-year-old child from the dead , and a lawsuit alleging students at one of Bethel’s schools left a friend for dead after he fell off a cliff and their prayers failed to heal him . No charges were ever brought, and the lawyer for one of the students told SFGATE that “the matter has been resolved.”)

And that's when I clicked close tab! — SF Gate

I feel like "stopping polluting groundwater" is a pretty compelling state interest, but that's why I am not a judge. (Also, the Amish folks' filtering their graywater — that's the non-poop wastewater — through a series of chips like they offered to do might have been fine too, but that's why I'm not an environmental scientist.) ( AP )



Four grafs in and I am boiling with anger. Oh, they used to get my dad so good. He never paid into Social Security, because he is a scofflaw, and so his retirement consists entirely of about $500 a month in indigent benefits. Every month, the "women" on Facebook took it all. They call the people getting romance-scammed "maga" — yes, I know — it means foolish or gullible . But my dad's not foolish , he has dementia. — The Atavist

At least my dad never got grifted by rightwing websites and scam ad companies owned by some devil friends of Ron and Rand Paul. He would have sooner died. (Pro Publica)

This Cuban pork — oh sorry, "garlic and citrus mojo pork" — is more complicated than mine (a can of frozen orange juice, 20 garlic cloves, and like some white vinegar as I recall?), and it needs to be in a crock pot I think instead of the oven, but ... yeah, I can sure as hell try that. — All Recipes

About Grimace, this one is going to blow your mind. (Spruce Eats)

