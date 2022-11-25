It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and you’re filled with regret. That’s probably because you trusted your flaky sister-in-law with an important dish (rookie mistake — always assign unreliable people one of the “healthy” options no one eats). However, even if you planned everything perfectly and tossed all the vegan dishes when no one was looking, you’re still stuck with edible leftovers. Unfortunately, there’s no Joey Tribbiani in your life who can polish off an entire turkey in one sitting.

Here are some options for clearing your fridge of Thanksgiving, from my favorite corners of the Internet.

Andrew Rea from Binging with Babish offers Thanksgiving leftover applications for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You’ve not lived until you’ve had Thanksgiving-themed waffles. His method of inside-out toasted bread assembly is brilliant. Even the turkey pot pie is posh.

www.youtube.com

My son’s favorite YouTuber Joshua Weissman offers four upgrades to your Thanksgiving leftovers. The savory stuffing waffles with a fried egg and loads of gravy will send you back to bed, unless you have small children and then there’s no escape. You’ll have to power through with rum-spiked coffee. His turkey croque monsieur pairs well with a nice eggnog (hey, it’s the holidays, damnit). His fried potato balls (oh, stop it!) are good for snacking during "A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which you should always watch the weekend after Thanksgiving, period.

Before this weekend ends, you’ll have tired of any Thanksgiving-themed foods. The slightest scent of sage will drive you mad. So, Weissman’s tom kha kai or rather tom kha turkey is a delicious culinary departure.

www.youtube.com

Chef John at Food Wishes has several leftover options for turkey, including turkey rice, turkey tamale pie, and turkey flautas. If you still have turkey remaining after all of this, you should’ve gone with a smaller bird.

Of course, roasted turkey is ultimately a vehicle for mashed potatoes, dressing (or stuffing if you’re a yankee), and gravy. You can never make enough of the side dishes, and I honestly tire of turkey before I’ve had my fill of mashed potatoes and dressing. Here’s my beloved Alison Roman with some additional side dishes whose recipes you can double and enjoy well into next week.

I shouldn’t need to sell anyone on brown buttered squash, but I’d actively avoided green bean casserole for decades until discovering Roman’s spin on the dish. It’s crispy mushrooms and beans without any yucky canned soup.

Enjoy!

www.youtube.com

