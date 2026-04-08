Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
32m

I don't think the protests/Women's Marches amounted to just pussy-hat wearing women posting on their socials. Those protests fired up a lot of women who hadn't otherwise been engaged. I was sad to read such a pessimistic take on the 2017 rallies. Remember, that orange bag of shit was impeached TWICE during that term, and that probably wouldn't have happened without people on the ground rallying.

Reply
Share
6 replies
chascates's avatar
chascates
28m

“To sin by silence, when they should protest, makes cowards of men.”

― Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Reply
Share
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture