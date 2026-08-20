Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
19m

I’m guessing a giant breed of rabbit is not in your panties, but this is a no judgement zone. More info on the gif and the world’s largest bunnies here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/minzi-the-mighty

And a meme chat for you: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/d1515f65-2bd9-4208-b260-2a648692e421?utm_source=share

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
10m

Welcome to The Wonketariat, Brooke! Too bad that comments aren't allowed so that we can welcome you to this vile snark mob.

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