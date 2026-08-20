Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Is this what’s in Trump’s panties? (Honda Walking Assist)

He and whatever is in his panties are very happy Alexander Vindman lost his primary, and they look forward to Vindman shaking off that loss so he can lose the general as well! (Joe. My. God.)

Natalie declined to seek a security clearance for more than a year, and you can just do that and keep working in the Oval Office? Good to know! (MS NOW) Mr. Trump is very vigorous and hale and Natalie is for sure not his full time nurse for both physically dying and narcissistic ego soother needs. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Abdul El-Sayed might win the US Senate seat for Michigan or he might not. This poll says he will! (Mediaite) Considering I called Kamala Harris with a Reagan-styley 49 states, nobody should ever listen to me. (But I still think he wins.) (Everything Is Horrible)

Here’s a delightful piece (really!) on how libs and commies can Just Get Along, with some caveats to consider and things we must work through.

Nothing soothes bruised feelings like success, and the successes in New York and elsewhere have done much to convince skeptical DSAers that Paris is well worth a Mass, or rather, that Gracie Mansion is well worth some cringe. And the more sensible Democrats have realized that far from sabotaging the party, this influx of highly motivated reformers might be just the kind of bracing tonic that the ailing old donkey needed.

Is this guy right or is this guy right. (Liberal Currents)

Can’t believe Joyce Vance wrote this whole thing about DOJ independence and never once screeched about the screeching about Bill Clinton chatting on the tarmac with Loretta Lynch, a greater scandal than which this country has never known! (Vance)

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Hugh Hefner reported Jeffrey Epstein to the FBI back in 2005 for trafficking a Playmate. The FBI was all circuits are busy, please try your call again later. (News Nation)

If you want to read 27 pages of a now-suspended judge being the cleverest wag in O-hi-o, then by all means. But damn, now-suspended Ohio judge. Good lord. (Disciplinary board ruling)

Delta airlines employees did a very cool, very clever “help ICE get this US citizen man into their rat trap,” good job Delta employees! (WSBTV) You know what they could have done? The opposite, like this United gate agent who can sleep at night! (Time)

Yes his popularity really is in the shitter as evinced by this going-out-of-business Trump superstore, but don’t think his pissed off former fans are some kind of Democrats. They still hate illegals real good! (Slate)

Hahahaha, we could have had public child care under Nixon! Two years before I was born! And I am 53 years old! Hahahaha! (Dame magazine)

Melanoma CANCER VAXX. (StatNews)

Did everybody know that Antonio Banderas is super eloquent and thoughtful? Oh, we all did? Yes, we all did! Antonio Banderas on Almodovar and Sondheim and God and goodness and Anthony Bourdain, and WELL! Wow! Okay! Huh! (New Yorker)

These Russia-paid chuds and misogyny makes you stupid are the last things Brooke Binkowski wrote at us before her other job told her no more Wonking. Well guess who quit that dumb job and is coming to us full time Sept. 1? IT BROOKE. Want to send us money in joy and also so we can pay her beautiful moneys and healthcare premia? Fuck yeah you do, if you are able!

MONEY!

Wonkette parties upcoming: SAN FRANCISCO in honor of Fukui, Fri., Aug. 21, 6-8 or 9 p.m., Hyatt Regency SF (Embarcadero); WINDSOR, MASS, potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend: “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot Holly an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October. SECOND SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, Embarcardero Hyatt again.

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