Good morning and Happy Halloween weekend!

Have you figured out what you are dressing up as yet? I have, but I can't tell you all what I am going as because I want it to be a SPOOKY SURPRISE for the livestream tomorrow.

Anyway, because it is Halloween, I have some festive content for you all!

Here is a 1933 surrealist film called "The Devil's Ball" by Ladislaw Starewicz, and it is pretty freaking neat.

The Devils Ball (1933) youtu.be

And here is the 1989 classic, Teen Witch, featuring my favorite Lively sister, Robyn Lively, who is great for many reasons other than just spelling her name correctly, and Tangina from Poltergeist and an extremely good soundtrack. Free with ads!

Teen Witch www.youtube.com

Also too, here is a video of The Cramps, "I Was A Teenage Werewolf," which is a jam.



The Cramps - I Was a Teenage Werewolf www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten posts of the week!



10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Kingston Negroni!

9. Vegas Republican Learns Voter Fraud Is Not As Easy As Fox News Promised

8. Egad! Joe Biden Just One Cussy President, 'Zounds!

7. Oh Sh*t, Dallas Teacher Did A Critical Race Theory To The Texas Wingnuts!

6. Uh Oh, Republican Congressmen Overheard Telling Truth!

5. Fox News, GOP Senators Blew Propaganda Up Each Other's Bottoms For Whole Merrick Garland Hearing, It Was Yuck

4. One Million Moms Saw Gays On Mattresses And Oh Boy Are They Mad

3. Who's Kyrsten Sinema Being A Dick To Now? Oh Just Her Constituents

2. Why The Hell Haven't You Deleted Facebook Yet?

1. We Don't Need A 'National Divorce,' We Need A New Reality Show

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link, or even send a check in the mail to

Wonkette

PO Box 361

Polson MT 59860

or use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you are not Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?