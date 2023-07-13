"'In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a scapegoatto blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party,' the lawsuit said. 'Eventually, they turned on one of their own.'” Well, yes, Ray Epps's lawsuit against Fox News. That is what happened. Maybe pick your friends better. Yes. (CNN)

Of course Mike Pence would ban abortions even for pregnancies that aren't viable, that and bravely whispering that he was unhappy when Donald Trump tried to murder him are his only two strategies. (AP)

Nebraska mom going to prison for getting her teenage daughter abortion pills ... before Roe v. Wade was overturned, not that that apparently matters at all. Her daughter also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this month.UPDATE: Alert commenters point out it was a 29-week abortion, which does rather change the question.— Jezebel

OH COME ON. Florida CFO blames insurer exit on ‘wokeness’. Dems point to $3 billion industry ‘handout’ . (Miami Herald, and I don't even know if it's subscriber-only because I just can't.) Okay, obviously I couldn't help it, and it is subscriber-only, and look at this shit:

“I sincerely believe that with today’s actions, Farmers Insurance is well on its way to becoming the Bud Light of insurance,” he wrote, a nod to the recent controversy when Bud Light hired a trans woman to run a single TikTok ad for the beverage, triggering a conservative backlash and boycott against the company over its support of the LGBTQ community.

Jesus Christ.

How are we still acting like Ron DeSantis is telling on himself and it's some kind of gotcha? OF COURSE state lawyers admitted that supporting affirmative action in a classroom discussion would be illegal, facially unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination is their whole thing! — Gift link Washington Post

A salon owner in Traverse City, Michigan (where Secretary Mayor Pete, his husband Chasten, and their babies live) has been canceled just for being a dirty filthy bigot, and she can go screw! (Detroit Free Press)

Michiganders ... COHABIT! — Audacy

What the hell, how come nobody told us about Portland's WORLD RECORD SETTING 48-HOUR LIVE DRAG SHOW? I'm looking at you SER! (Portland Mercury LIVEBLOG!)

Texas A&M hired a gloriously qualified doktor of journalism (an alum even!) to run its journalism program, but then they didn't anymore. (She is a Black woman doktor of journalism, and she has done verboten wokes.) Fuck you, Texas A&M. — Texas Tribune

It's a lot more fun reading about the Kardashians' emo sad girl phase than it is to try to watch that interminable slog (I did try once, I think; I was not scintillated!), because this Daily Beast wrap-up doesn't have commercials and is two minutes to read.

One of them was married to this guy, I know that. Inside Kanye's (erstwhile) private school with no chairs, no stairs, no glass in the windows, and all the bowls had to be gray. You know, for kids! Guardian / NBC News

Sorry to make you sad at me, but I absolutely believe in both the Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot, and I love them very much. (Press and Journal)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives us a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever! We love you too.

Want to just donate once?