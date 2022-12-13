Nicole Solas from the rightwing Independent Women's Forum has been on a crusade against Mattel's American Girl Dolls, which she believes has gotten too woke for its britches. The Rhode Island mom ran to her "Fox & Friends" last week and complained that the brand was "gaslighting children" with its new book A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image. The sinister book is advertised as a guide “to love yourself, live life to the fullest, and celebrate all kinds of bodies.” It also discusses gender identity and expression.

Body Image declares that "each and every body is unique and deserves respect," but because it mentions and even supports gender transition, Solas insists that the book promotes "self loathing." She told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, "This book is telling little girls that stopping puberty is a way to love their body ... That is actually teaching them self-loathing. It's not teaching them confidence or body positivity. It's very scary that this book would direct children, like 10-year-old little girls, to go find strangers for medical advice on how to take puberty blockers."

Solas has called for a boycott of American Girl Dolls, and she continued her over-the-top transphobic screed during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up ... America." However, host Rob Finnerty managed to steer the discussion into even grosser waters, if possible. He was really pissed apparently that American Girl Dolls look like, well, girls you might find in all parts of America, not just our finest restricted country clubs.

“Newsmax host says he couldn't find an American Girl doll that looked like his daughter: "My daughter is just a cute little 6 year-old white girl - we couldn't find anybody that looked like my daughter. It was -- the whole place, it was, like, wokeified"” — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1670852562

"How long has this been going on with American Girls? I took my six-year-old to the store in Rockefeller Center," Finnerty said. "Typically, girls that are into American Girls, they get a doll that looks like them ... We were in there, and my daughter is just a cute little six-year-old white girl. We couldn't find anybody that looked like my daughter. The whole place ... it was, like, wokefied. Actually, it was kind of a bizarre experience."

How bizarre it must've been for Finnerty to confront so much diversity in New York City.

I know rightwingers openly conflate “woke” with “diversity,” but Finnerty's rant is particularly unhinged. Maybe he'd ventured into an area of the "Twilight Zone" where all dolls are different colors. Or maybe the store was temporarily out of white dolls because some other racist parents had gotten there earlier.

If you go to the American Girl Doll website, there are plenty of white dolls for Finnerty's cute little six-year-old white daughter. You can also create your own doll and specify skin tone and hair color. That's kind of creepy but it's nonetheless a popular feature.

Rep. Ted Lieu straight-up declared Finnerty a liar. However, we concede the possibility that Finnerty is too lazy or stupid to find the ideal American Girl Aryan model. That's the kind of objective journalism you've come to expect from Wonkette.

“This @NEWSMAX host is lying and the actual video is hilarious because the American Girl dolls they show are, well, what you’d expect for a business that sells dolls. Also here are some best selling dolls from the company’s website.” — Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) 1670874230

To summarize, Finnerty and Solas contend that American Girl dolls are pushing woke-indoctrination on innocent children and convincing them to hate themselves, but the "wokeified" company is also apparently excluding white kids from all the fun. These people are ridiculous.

