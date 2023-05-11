I am of course delighted that George Santos has been indicted, but they didn't even get him on the awwwwwful gofundmes or the gentleman ATM bank robber scheme? Ptooey! (DOJ)

LOL this motherfucker and his unemployment fraud. Son of a bitching bastard! — Daily Beast

How did the Trump CNN town hall go? Did he show up? I didn't watch that fuckin thing. But Daily Beast reporters have a whole bunch of formerly Trump people scoffing and bitching on background.

How Me Too made time and space for E. Jean Carroll, god fuckin bless her. Fights for progress unwind over lifetimes, not seasons. Lovely writing as always from Rebecca Traister. (New York mag)

Simon Rosenberg: That poll was a bad poll, and here's why! (Okay, I don't even know what poll he's talking about, and I still haven't clicked through to it, but "Trump wins younger voters" is objectively hilarious.) (Hopium Chronicles)

Gonna go with "no, Democratic primary voters are not seriously considering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because that guy is an absolute imbecile." I think that was probably the poll Rosenberg was talking about. More at The Bulwark.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, should white nationalists be allowed in the military, like the white nationalist who was kicked out of the military for being a fucking nazi and then killed all those children and families in Allen, Texas? "I call them Americans." (WBHM)

Texas doctors have to make up fake bullshit abortion "data" under penalty of prison. (Jessica Valenti)

www.youtube.com

Yes of course the next move is to make it so women can't divorce their abusive husbands, we been saying! — Molly Jong Fast at Vanity Fair

Two hours of pushing broom buys a 10 by 12 beach shack for a year in Cape Cod. Did I fuck up the meter? (NPS lease proposals)



First built in the 1920s, the historic beach houses have long been popular among writers and artists looking for a quiet place to work. Eugene O’Neil once called a dune shack home, and penned two of his novels— Anna Christie and The Hairy Ape —from inside the structure. Other famous residents include e.e. cummings, Jack Kerouac, Tennessee Williams, and Jackson Pollock .

Jackson Pollock can go fuck himself. Probably Jack Kerouac too. — Architectural Digest

Oh shit, I hadn't thought about Thailand. I choose treehouse island, which do you choose? (Daily Navigator)



Best islands in Thailand is the same meter but a totally different song from Fire in Cairo. Let's listen anyway.

www.youtube.com

Of course I signed up for an avocado newsletter, there is something wrong with me lately. Baked eggs and avocado in (yes, in) roasted tomato. — Love One Today

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

We love you. MONEY PLEASE!

Want to just donate once?