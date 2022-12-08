Republicans are very upset that their wet trash bag candidates keep losing elections to competent Democrats. Presumably, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (once a Romney) is responsible for the party’s 1962 Mets record. After Sen. Raphael Warnock’s triumphant re-election, Erick Erickson tweeted, "No RNC Chair in the history of the whole party has lasted as long as Ronna McDaniel without seeing at least one winning election season. She took the job in 2017, and the GOP has lost every election cycle since."

Erickson has listed true facts, but he ignores a critical context. I don’t enjoy defending McDaniel, but no previous RNC chair had to manage the party while a twice-impeached, Constitution-shredding fascist skull-fucked their primaries, sticking them with a Legion of Doom lineup of horrible candidates. The Legion kept losing, as well, but never actually replaced Lex Luthor as its leader. Brainiac and Gorilla Grodd didn’t want that headache.

Wednesday morning, when vultures should’ve been circling above McDaniel’s office, Rep. Lee Zeldin dramatically announced he wouldn’t challenge the big loser for her awesome job.

“Change is desperately needed, and there are many leaders, myself included, ready and willing to step up to ensure our party retools and transforms as critical elections fast approach,” Zeldin declared. He’s so “ready and willing” but somehow curiously unable. Maybe he’s just tired. "However, the issue is Chairwoman McDaniel’s re-election appears to already be pre-baked, as if the disappointing results of every election during her tenure, including yesterday in Georgia, do not and should not even matter.”

McDaniel’s allies — yes, she has them! — argue that a leadership change would create needless upheaval as preparations are already underway for the 2024 election, where she’ll likely walk the party headfirst into more electoral rakes. Despite the Red Wave that wasn’t, McDaniel has seemingly lined up a majority of support from RNC members. It’s either a tremendous show of faith or the equivalent of locking someone in a closet with a rabid raccoon who insists they won the 2020 presidential election.

Zeldin also tweeted Wednesday that McDaniel shouldn’t run for another term and that it’s “time for fresh blood.”

“RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should not run for a 4th term. I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again. It’s time the GOP elects new leadership! It’s time for fresh blood!” — Lee Zeldin (@Lee Zeldin) 1670418000

McDaniel probably isn’t going to heed Zeldin’s career advice, and it’s not like anyone else is lined up for the job aside from MyPillow executive and unhinged conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell. Oh, wait, there’s another Trump humper ready to step into the breach: Harmeet Dhillon is reportedly preparing a bid for party chair and a formal launch is expected within a few days. She’s already making the rounds on Tucker Carlson. Dhillon is a former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party and a lawyer whose firm has represented Trump in his dealings with the House January 6 Select Committee. The firm has also wasted time on Arizona governor's race loser Kari Lake’s nuisance lawsuits. Dhillon released a statement last week where she pointed at the RNC’s burning house and brilliantly observed, “Wow, that’s a fire."

“After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024,” she said.

Dhillon claims McDaniel’s support is soft and she could win over members frustrated with McDaniel’s craptastic tenure. We have until the RNC’s annual meeting in late January to relish these behind-the-scenes workplace sitcom hijinks. If McDaniel is successfully elected to a fourth term, she’d become the longest-serving RNC chair in more than a century. Democrats at least appreciate her continued service.

