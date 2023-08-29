Any time you think the Fox News white hoods can’t get any pointier, their white supremacist beliefs more overt, Jesse Watters prematurely ejaculates his opinions all over the floor.

Here is Watters saying that “the Democrats’ Soviet-style tactics have alienated their most loyal voting bloc.” Oh no, Democrats! Jesse Watters says your Sovietness has alienated Black people! “The mugshot has breathed new life into the Trump campaign and broadened his appeal with Black Americans.” Watters added that his garbage man told him he’s buying mugshot t-shirts for everyone this Christmas. (Rebecca says to tell you here that obviously all the Wonkette people are voting for Trump now, due to how they are also buying “mug shots,” blah blah blah.)

Trump Mug Shots

Is that the most racist thing in the fucking world, to suggest that Black voters are suddenly into Trump because they love mugshots so much? Yes. If you can’t see how that’s racist, are you an inbred white supremacist? Also yes.

You will be shocked to learn that it isn’t just Jesse Watters, but it’s a lot Jesse Watters.

Media Matters has collected a bunch.

“Black Americans online, some of them are saying I'm voting for Trump now,” Watters said on Friday, “because they too have sometimes felt they've been unfairly targeted by the criminal justice system.” That same night:

Later, on his own show, Watters repeated that “the mug shot’s turned Trump into a sympathetic character in Black America” — “a martyr” who “represents someone persecuted by the man.” “The streets are talking about him in a way they’ve never talked about him before,” he added.

You know who’s on “the streets”? Black people.

And Jesse Watters knows what they are talking about.

Hey remember that time in 2020 Republicans were so racist they thought Black voters would drop everything and vote for Kanye because they would be like OOOOOOH RAPPING MAN! Because that’s how much contempt they have for Black people and that’s how stupid they think Black people are?

That just popped into our head for some reason.

Laura Ingraham’s show got in on the white supremacy, surprise. She even had a Black Republican congressman so she could ask him questions:

Laura Ingraham asked Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is Black, if “African American men, after telling them for years that the justice system is corrupt and crooked … they are looking at some of this and going, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, now they are targeting him!’” — taking apparent care to characterize Black opinion of the justice system as merely “corrupt and crooked,” not necessarily racist. Later on The Ingraham Angle, frequent guest Raymond Arroyo celebrated that Trump’s mug shot means that “now, he joins Frank Sinatra. He joins Elvis Presley. He joins Johnny Cash, and Tupac Shakur” as a cultural figure who is popularly seen as “a rebel, an outsider with swagger.” “As one Black lady I spoke with earlier today here in New Orleans said, ‘Trump's a gangsta.’” Arroyo helpfully explained for the audience, “That means he has cred among a new bloc of voters that perhaps have never given him a serious look, and now they are looking again.”

You betcha.

By the way, this is Raymond Arroyo. Y’all think he knows how Black people view Trump now? Or that he talked to a real Black lady in New Orleans? Or that he has cred?

He thinks maybe 20 percent of Black people might vote for Trump! Because mugshot!

You know how Black voters are!

Anyway, back to Jesse Watters, here’s a punchline from last night’s show, then we’re done here. He had been bragging that they were putting up murals of the mugshot in “the inner city.”

Turns out:

OPEN THREAD.

