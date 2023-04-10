LIVE: Will White House Answer Peter Doocy's Tough Questions About If Easter Bunny Is Real?
Today on WonkTV!
Just kidding, we doubt Peter Doocy has THE COURAGE to ask that.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here
And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .