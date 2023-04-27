LIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre Gives The White House Briefing, Because She, Unlike Tucker, Still Has Job.
Today on WonkTV!
Hey remember how racist and sexist and homophobic Tucker Carlson always was to Karine Jean-Pierre?
We are just saying.
