For today's White House presser, they're probably just gonna keep talking about how funny it is that Joe Biden singlehandedly destroyed the ONE JOKE right-wingers had about him and now "Let's Go Brandon" literally means "I love Joe Biden and wish to offer him this word of encouragement."

Also, reminder that "Let's Go Brandon" means that now, so if you see somebody wearing a T-shirt to that effect or saying it in some Facebook comments, thank them for their support for the president.

