Will White House Tell Us The Balloon Secrets In Today's Press Briefing?
The Washington Post says Joe Biden is going to tell America the balloon secrets today but there's nothing on the White House's YouTube page yet. But there's a White House press briefing, so maybe Karine Jean-Pierre will tell us some.
BALLOON SECRETS NOW!
