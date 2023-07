The Washington Post says Joe Biden is going to tell America the balloon secrets today but there's nothing on the White House's YouTube page yet. But there's a White House press briefing, so maybe Karine Jean-Pierre will tell us some.

BALLOON SECRETS NOW!

youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?