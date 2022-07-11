Couple things for you to watch this afternoon, should you be interested.

First, at 3: 45 p.m. Eastern Allegedly Time, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief the press.

Then, at 5 p.m. Eastern Allegedly Time, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are getting a NASA briefing and looking at the "first images from the Webb Space Telescope, the highest-resolution images of the infrared universe ever captured." And they're airing it on the White House website, so hopefully that means they will show-and-tell for the people at home?

Dunno, maybe it'll suck, but we put the video below the briefing just in case it doesn't.

youtu.be

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?