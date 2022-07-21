Originally there was not going to be a press briefing today, and instead there would be a gaggle on the plane, because Joe Biden was going to be traveling.

But now he tested positive for the COVID.

So now Karine Jean-Pierre and the COVID guy Dr. Ashish Jha are doing a briefing at the White House.

And you may partake in it!

