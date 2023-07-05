Let's see if Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says J'ACCUSE! to all the journalists for bringing coke to the White House and not bringing enough to share with the whole class.

Could happen, you don't know.

Not that we're saying all the journalists brought the coke. We don't know what happened, or if somebody ordered it like three years ago and it just now arrived, like some kinda GrubHub from Christmas Past.

youtube.com

