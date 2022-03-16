So many videos today, and you ain't got nothin' but time.

Here's your White House press briefing, which is scheduled for 2: 30 p.m. EDT. Will it start then? No one knows.

But if that's NOT ON yet, you can watch President Joe Biden speaking on the occasion of the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

And when those are all over, you can watch Vice President Kamala Harris on "making communities safer," including on the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

And if you're sticking around tonight ? Here's Joe Biden at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala! What is that? Watch the damn video and find out!

And if you need more videos after that, it's time for you to learn to entertain yourself.



