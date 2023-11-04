Discover more from Wonkette
Hello and happy weekend!
This week, we have an extra special Caturday, featuring a charming old-timey television commercial, advertising some pretty exciting cat fancying, along answers to all of the cat questions you are not even remotely interested in seeing be answered! How exciting!
I like how two of the ladies are the same lady!
Who Among Us Does Not Fancy Some Cats?
Happy story. I visited an old friend yesterday. He's had a range of health problems and coping with chronic pain. However, about two years ago he took in two kittehs when their elderly owner had to let them go. He says that it was the best thing he did and has added a lot of enjoyment to his life sharing the house with them. Obviously, it can't make his conditions disappear, but it takes the misery out of the day.
Cats are a masochist's best friend. Not my kink but I'm not judging. Oh who am I kidding.
Dogs Rule, Cats Drool.