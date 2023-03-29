Just because her husband is a sitting Supreme Court justice, that doesn't mean Ginni Thomas can't have hobbies and interests of her own, which include overturning presidential elections and general coup-related activism. Thomas has received some grief from the intolerant Left because her husband, Clarence Thomas, won't recuse himself from cases that might directly involve her or her evil agenda.

Here's some more eye-rolling Ginni Thomas news for you: A Washington Post investigation discovered that a conservative activist group Thomas led collected $600,000 in anonymous donations to fight a three-year-long "cultural battle" against the Leftist enemies Thomas insists have infiltrated all levels of government. You must appreciate how powerless Thomas probably feels as a radical conservative married to a lowly Supreme Court justice, one who conveniently shares her radical views.

The Post’s investigation sheds new light on the role money from donors who are not publicly identified has played in supporting Ginni Thomas’s political advocacy, long a source of controversy. The funding is the first example of anonymous donors backing her activism since she founded a conservative charity more than a decade ago. She stepped away from that charity amid concerns that it created potential conflicts for her husband on hot-button issues before the court.

Oh, well, she "stepped away" once "concerns" arose. She's such an upstanding fascist we can barely stand it.

Ginni Thomas's lawyer, Mark Paoletta, told the Post that his client was “proud of the work she did with Crowdsourcers, which brought together conservative leaders to discuss amplifying conservative values with respect to the battle over culture.” Yeah, this battle is truly a clash of the titans when your spouse is on the Supreme Court and frequently drops a-bombs in the culture war.



Paoletta went on: “She believes Crowdsourcers identified the Left’s dominance in most cultural lanes, while conservatives were mostly funding political organizations." What? Those right-wing political organizations, including anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ groups, were definitely part of the "culture war." They've always been. Sure, maybe, the Left dominated at the Tony Awards.

“In her work, she has complied with all reporting and disclosure requirements.” Paoletta added, with presumably a straight face, “There is no plausible conflict of interest issue with respect to Justice Thomas.”

Yeah, c'mon, this dynamic duo shares a bank account! Check out how shady this all was: In 2019, Capital Research Center, a so-called "think tank," received $596,000 from anonymous donors. (Ironically, the CRC is supposedly dedicated to "uncovering anonymously funded influence campaigns by unions, environmental groups and other left-leaning nonprofits.")

According to tax filings and audits, the $596,000 was designated for Thomas's Crowdsourcers group. The majority of the funds — $400,000 — went to another dark money nonprofit, Donors Trust, which receives cash from undisclosed wealthy contributors. Donors Trust then redirects the money to "conservative causes," which apparently are so noble no one wants to have their name attached.

This might seem like the inner workings of a murder-for-hire operation, but we're sure it's fine.

Here's the kicker: "The documents do not say how or whether the money was spent. It is not clear how much compensation, if any, Ginni Thomas received."

Man, Thomas apparently doesn't think much of the expression "Caesar's wife must be above reproach."

There's nothing we can really do about about either Thomas's scuzziness. The current Supreme Court is a power unto its own and accountable to no one. Anita Hill tried to save us.

