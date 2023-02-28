The right-wing Supreme Court keeps taking a buzzsaw to voting rights for Black people. (NPR)

Electric vehicles need AM radio — not so you can blast right-wing talk radio but so you can hear important safety alerts. (Wall Street Journal)

Los Angeles avoided electing a fake Democrat who was basically a Republican, but Chicago might not avoid getting Caruso-ed. (New Republic)



Democrat Lucas Kunce thinks he can beat Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in Missouri. My advice is similar to what Det. Lennie Briscoe told his partner, "Root for the Mets, but don't bet on them!" (The Daily Beast)

I love "Dear Prudence." Here's the latest episode! (Slate)

“On the latest episode of Dear Prudence, @JDesmondHarris is tackling questions about text etiquette, whether or not to allow children at a wedding, and weighing the heavy decision of surrogacy for a sibling. https: //t.co/TosXUusE8D” — Slate (@Slate) 1677399192

A packed house at the spiritual revival at Asbury University in Kentucky was possibly exposed to measles. The confirmed case was unvaccinated against the disease. (Lexington Herald Ledger)

Democrats hope to anchor House Republicans with their wacky colleague George Santos. That's a smart move, though unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene, he's already pretty isolated within the caucus. (CNN)

Wait, people "mistakenly" ate bath beads back in the day? Why would anyone consume something from their scuzzy bath water? (Slate)

Did everyone just sort of of forget how war works? (The Atlantic)

Drew Magary calls out the atrocious trans-panic coverage at The New York Times. (SF Gate)

Tim Scott wants to squash liberalism like a bug while smiling a lot! That's unity for you. (New York Magazine)

Elie Mystal outlines the real issues with Marjorie Taylor Greene's calls for a "national divorce," and yes, white supremacy is a key factor. (The Nation)

If you don't have a rice cooker, an InstaPot, or apparently a saucepan and a stove, you can always try microwaving your rice. (Seattle Times)

I saw Bruce Springsteen last Saturday, and the Boss jammed for almost three hours! He's just a year younger than my father. Step it up, Dad! (Oregonian)

I'll never forget my mother's driving-home-from-the-grocery-store cover of "Dancing in the Dark." The video most makes me feel 10 years old again — except I've given up on dancing with Courteney Cox.

