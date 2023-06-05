Nice Heather Cox Richardson post contrasting Trump's authoritarian spittle-flecked rants demanding we imprison all protesters after the murder of George Floyd with Nice Old Joe talking about the bipartisan debt ceiling lift and all his other bipartisan shit he been doing. (Apparently 350 bipartisan bills? Damn, didn't see that coming.)



Whaaaat, Marianne Williamson staffers fleeing because she is terrible? Who could have predicted besides everyone going back like 20 years to when the LA Timesexplained she is A Asshole. (Daily Beast)

She's running. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is sending troops to the border, with money from the state's disaster fund. No, the border with Mexico . — South Dakota Searchlight

Apropos of everything:



That was fast. New Montana law shuts down a talk at the Butte Public Library by a trans woman "on the history of LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit people in Montana" because that is clearly porn and also fuck you is why. (We Hunted the Mammoth)

Trump appointee yeets Tennessee's anti-drag law, because what part of UNCONSTITUTIONAL CHILLING OF SPEECH do these bigot/idiots/bigidiots not understand? — Chris Geidner at LawDork

Good moms who don't suck punching out Moms for Liberty (with votes!). (New York mag)

Blargh yuck, the jail's Jeffrey Epstein files have been released. Vice summarizes a few gross things and opens them up to the public.

God, I'm so embarrassed I ever gave David Mikkleson money to "save" Snopes. (It is always worthwhile to give me money to save Wonkette. Of course, there's no external threat to us right now, but you can save Wonkette anyway!) — Fast Company

Isabella Zou explains how Black Studies helped her understand her how she fits into American society as an Asian American woman, and how Black Studies rules, fuck you very much Ron DeSantis. Teen Vogue lays it out, again!

Sometimes it's fucking lupus. Some psychiatric patients with profound schizophrenia are actually being attacked in the brain BY LUPUS, and can come back. (Gift link Washington Post)

How did none of you tell me Lucinda Williams had a stroke and had to learn to walk again? (SHE GOT BETTER.) A long and lovely profile in Garden and Gun.

What's your favorite Lucinda? I don't know if mine's Those Three Days

or Ventura

or Righteously

or the Tom Petty version of Change the Locks.

I never could hear the Marvin Gaye in that one date rapey (love it anyway) Robin Thicke song, could you? Oh wait, I do now because of this New Yorker story about Ed Sheeran and ... Marvin Gaye. (Still don't hear it at all in the Ed Sheeran, but it's fun clicking through all the story's samples!)

I made a Tres Leches cake for my son's 29th birthday (LOLLLLL WTF) and so can you. (Tastes Better From Scratch)

