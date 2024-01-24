This is not an update on the story about Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis perhaps possibly making a hiring decision for her Trump investigation that was not the wisest choice, allegedly, if she was/in fact dating the lawyer in question. Allegedly. That situation hasn’t changed anything about the validity of the case Willis has built against Donald Trump and his criminal counterparts — Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal case isn’t that substantially different — but shit could get weird.

There is an update on that situation, though, and if you’d like to read it, go hit up the AP for now.

Today we would like to talk about how Lindsey Graham had tears in his eyes and he was so grateful to do his secret grand jury deposition in the Georgia case that it was like therapy to him. According to Politico Playbook, he hugged Fani Willis. And she was like HEEENGH THERE IS A LINDSEY GRAHAM ON ME, because she is not his fucking therapist.

This information comes from a new book from Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman — real reporters — called Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, which comes out January 30. (That link back there gives your Wonkette a small commission.)

First of all, it says Graham, who is just about second-to-none when it comes to slobbering all over Donald Trump — which means he’s tied with Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik and Nancy Mace and Jim Jordan and about 642 other prominent Republicans — just shut the the door to that grand jury room and immediately “threw Trump under the bus.”

How gross? This gross.

“After fighting a four-month legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to block his grand jury subpoena — and losing — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham turned on a dime ‘and threw Trump under the bus,’ according to a source familiar with his testimony. According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton County confirmed by the authors, Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘That Martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you.’”

How conniving and two-faced are these people? Goddamn. Lindsey Graham behind closed doors, everyone. (At least behind the closed doors with a grand jury.)

“He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf.”

Oh that one is funny because of how hard Lindsey flicks the taint about Trump’s golf game in public.

More? There is more! Scroll thee down.

“After Graham was finished testifying, he bumped into FANI WILLIS in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story. ‘That was so cathartic,’ he told Willis. ‘I feel so much better.’”

She’s not going to go to a drag brunch with you, Lindsey.

“Then, to the astonishment of one source who witnessed the scene, South Carolina’s senior senator hugged the Fulton County DA who was aggressively pursuing Trump. Willis’s reaction: ‘She was like “whatever, dude,”’ according to one witness of the strange encounter.”

Oh god, get OFF her, you fucking pervert.

And that is the story of Lindsey Graham touching Fani Willis in a hallway and acting like she’s some kind of heroic therapist-slash-best friend when in reality that piece of shit can tell the truth out loud at any time on the floor of the Senate or on Fox News or anywhere else.

Coward.

OPEN THREAD.

[Playbook]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?