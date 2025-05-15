Wonkette

Elviouslyqueer
4h

>>Predictably, the comments are full of people insisting that we don’t need the CPSC, we need good parenting and a ban on bureaucrats (and also a ban on vaccines). Also, the little girl was Black, so there were racist memes about that, too.<<

JFC, this motherfucking country.

PrimerGray
4h

That CPSC Bluesky post...

<Kids find things.>

This was my brother's reason for not keeping firearms in his house. He's career Army and at the time he discussed this with me he and his family were living in a not so nice part of Watertown, NY. He could have kept those things locked up and done everything correctly but didn't want to take the chance. He would joke that he didn't like to take his work home with him.

