Mark McCloskey, if you don't remember, he is SEE PICTURE ABOVE. After he became infamous for walking out of his Central West End home in St. Louis — a far classier location than he or his wife deserves to live in — and doing SEE PICTURE ABOVE with guns because there were Black people outside, McCloskey decided to take his newfound wingnut notoriety and run for Senate.



Which means we have to hear his "thoughts" on "things."

Raise your hand if you were curious about any more of Mark McCloskey's "thoughts" on "things."

Raise your hand if you were specifically curious what his pasty white man ass thinks about abortion.



But alas:

A Republican Missouri Senate candidate said last week that teenagers who become pregnant as a result of incest or rape should be denied abortions, saying he does not "believe in any exceptions."

Before you go thinking he's heartless or out of his lane or should shut his mediocre ass up, you should know he has a story. Forced birth enthusiasts always have a story about that time they knew somebody who didn't have an abortion and how glad that person was they didn't have an abortion, praise Jesus, forever and ever amen. Sometimes the story is about somebody who DID have an abortion and they regretted it so much blah blah blah blah. They always have a story. Just like white Republicans always have a Black friend and also a neighbor who LITERALLY DIED of socialist healthcare during a trip to France.

McCloskey has the first kind of story:

"We were down in Poplar Bluff a couple of months ago, and somebody asked me that question, 'So you would force a 13-year-old who's raped by a family member to keep that baby?'" McCloskey, a personal injury lawyer, said at a forum.



"And I said, 'Yes, and more than that I've got that client.' I've got a client who was raped by an uncle when she was 13 years old, had the child; she finished high school, finished college and got a master's degree. That child she would have aborted finished high school, finished college and now has a master's degree," he added.

Not only would he force a 13-year-old who was raped by a family member to keep their baby, he has a story about how awesome everything turned out when that same thing happened to his client.

Based on this information alone, we can pretty much 100 percent say we would not want this shithole representing us as a lawyer. Oh wait, we already knew that, based on SEE PICTURE ABOVE.

McCloskey did not say whether he would support an exception if the pregnancy threatened the life of the mother.

He managed to keep his mouth to himself instead of sharing that particular opinion? Huh.

The Hill adds, for context purposes, that Missouri actually has an eight-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. Of course, it isn't in effect, because back in ye olden days, it was generally agreed that it was settled case law in this country, per YEARSFUCKINGYEARS of Supreme Court precedent going all the way back to Roe , that pre-viability abortion bans were unconstitutional.

But hey, SCOTUS is hearing Texas's six week ban on Monday and Mississippi's 15-week ban in December, and after that, God only knows.

We sure are glad this dumb pube shared his abortion opinion with us, though.

[ The Hill ]

