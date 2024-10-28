Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

“Comedian” Tony “Kill Tony” Hinchcliffe opened Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden by calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” which has, of course, gone over really, really well, with even Republicans scrambling to distance themselves from the comments. Puerto Rican Republicans, at least. The clip was subsequently shared by Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, who commented “This is what they think of you” in Spanish. He’s not wrong. It also led to Harris gaining an endorsement from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, which is probably more important than the Washington Post. (Huffington Post)

He also made some David Duke-ass joke about Black people carving watermelons for Halloween. And, about Latinos … “And these Latinos, they love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country.” Because when you’re not funny, saying overtly racist shit to overtly racist people who are dying to hear it is really your only option. (Daily Beast)

Candace Owens is too terrible to be let into Australia! Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirmed she was refused a visa, explaining that that "Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else," on account of how she is a Holocaust-denying hate monster. If only we were so lucky! (ABC.net)

I almost don’t want to mention that a Taliban leader in Afghanistan has barred women from talking to one another, both because it’s horrifying and because I don’t want Trump and Vance to get any ideas. (amu.tv)

Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner has died from injuries sustained while riding his lawnmower directly into his pool. And yes, he was a Republican. Obviously. (CBS News)

RFK is now shilling anti-seed oil shirts. I feel like I should know more about the seed oil conspiracy but I honestly can’t bring myself to look into it.

He’s also declaring war on the FDA, promising that he will Make Food Poisoning Great Again if Trump is elected.

FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.

Oh that FDA, always suppressing sunshine and exercise! (RFK Twitter)

A woman is suing JetBlue because she broke her tooth on an ice cream sandwich that was too frozen while on a trip from New York to Paris and honestly I just have so many questions. Though mostly “Is it bad that I kind of want an ice cream sandwich now?” (People)

Bernie Sanders reminds folks who care about Palestine that Trump will be a lot worse on that issue, which is correct. In fact, I have been saying since the beginning that he is responsible for a lot of what is happening now, because it was his administration that took the stance that West Bank settlements did not violate international law (which they absolutely do — and also the law of literally everywhere that bars people from moving into a stranger’s home while they are out for the afternoon), which only encouraged more of them to move there, thus inflaming tensions that did not need more inflaming. As someone who cares very, very deeply about this issue, I also assure you that he will be worse. A lot worse. (NBC)

We must also mourn the passing of the amazing folk/jazz/blues singer and lefty activist, Barbara Dane. Dane, who suffered from heart issues, left this world of her own terms on October 20th, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 97, through assisted suicide thanks to the California End of Life Option Act. (The Guardian)

If you are not familiar and if you love a bad ass contralto and hate capitalism, do yourself a favor and check her out—

