No ICE. Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash

This week in homegrown American terror, an immigration agent shot a man in the neck while a five-year-old child was sitting in the car next to him.

The victim was identified as Oscar Belgal, who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his fucking neck. Guess what he did to deserve this extrajudicial punishment? Nothing! Sure, they’re gargling out a bunch of bullshit claims about how he drove at them, but ICE lies every day and has absolutely no credibility, so we know they’re full of shit.

Unless you love PayPal instead!

While we can’t be absolutely sure yet that he was the shooter, despite at least one witness IDing him, an ICE supervisor seen brandishing an assault rifle at the scene identified himself as Brenden Cuni; he has left quite a trail behind him as an abusive fuck who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near power!

[“Allegedly!” -my lawyers.]

Court filings accuse him of using a Taser on a handcuffed man, while activists have alleged he is one of the agents seen forcing a pregnant woman to the ground during a Minneapolis operation. In recent months, federal judges have repeatedly found arrests involving Cuni unlawful. One judge called an arrest warrant he signed “fraudulent,” while another said that video evidence contradicts his sworn account of an arrest; in a third case, the government withdrew his sworn statements as inaccurate. Cuni has been a DHS agent for nearly a decade. According to court declarations he signed, Cuni began his federal law enforcement career with Customs and Border Protection as a Border Patrol agent in San Diego in 2018 before becoming a deportation officer in 2020.

(Our bold.)

It always comes back to San Diego this week, huh?

Holding your gun like a fucking amateur, shooting random people in the street, and kicking the shit out of pregnant folks in the street in the service of white supremacy is a pretty sad way to live, son. Not to mention how corrosive it is to democracy!

Anyway, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are calling, quite rightly, for ICE to be abolished, reflecting what the majority of Americans have said for several months, though you’d never know it from most of the coverage, which does at least show Trump’s henchmen looking satisfyingly stressed out:

Poor Markwayne has no balls of his own, having given them up in the service of bootlicking for fascism, so he had to find one to squeeze! Poor little pissbaby, he looks scared!

What else?

“President Trump actually got involved and said that we would release him to New York’s finest,” Mullin said. “If NYPD wants to take the charges and pursue the charges, we’ll be happy to release him into the custody of NYPD.” Mullin did not specify what charges he was referring to. […] Mullin also said [New York Governor Kathy] Hochul told him New York would be willing to assist federal immigration authorities with “over 100 different criminals” if DHS provided notice. But moments later, Mullin referred to the offer as involving “over 100 different criminal or crimes” and said he had asked Hochul, “What crimes are you willing to help us with?” A person familiar with the call told amNewYork that Mullin either had misunderstood or misrepresented the governor’s remarks.

What did I tell you? Zero credibility for this agency, and indeed, this administration.

What’s wrong, Markwayne? Can’t you handle the pressure? This is what you wanted! This is what Trump supporters have told us they all want, again and again. They want to see pregnant women get beat down in the street. They love it. They love to see blood from random innocent people. These people cheer on the obliteration of American cities at the behest of a drugged-up, senile old loser, simply because his words and actions provide them with a racist permission structure.

They stand out in front of middle schools waiting for class to get out so that they can follow around sixth-graders while shouting at them about abortions. They especially love it when the Trump administration openly snatches babies from defenseless mothers at the border and traffics little girls and boys to them and their buddies.

They are, in a word, the creeps of our society. They are the people who smell weird and try to get their neighbor’s children to come into their homes. They are the nonconsensual pit-sniffers and the frotteurs and the breast-brushers and the rapists in our society. They are the ones who beat up their spouses and kill them when they try to leave.

That’s Trump’s base. Those are the only people he really ever had. No one should ever listen to them, much less allow them into power, or to write policy, because when that happens, we get gun-humping pussies shooting people down in the street and then telling a bunch of bullshit lies about them.

And now, perhaps, finally, the assholes who got this going are, perhaps, getting nervous that they will be the next ones to suffer the consequences of what they have created.

Good.

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