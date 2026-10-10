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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
15mEdited

I think the worst people in our nation took maximum advantage of the 9/11 attacks. It allowed a ramping up of Security forces and a hyping up of fear. Those in turn provide jobs for bullies, it maximizes Military-Industrial Complex revenues, and it gives the corrupt a weapon to aim when needed.

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RMKH's avatar
RMKH
5m

Really enjoying Brooke's articles. No holds barred.

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