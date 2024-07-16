Look at Evan all up on Ric Grenell.

It’s Day Two of the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Doktor Zoom, Evan, Robyn, Dominic, Shy and I are shaking it off in our lovely and comfortable airbnb. Yesterday, in punishing moist heat, we did our patriotic duty and went to stand in front of the convention center and find our journalist buddies and avoid the speeches and drink brandy slushies (FAB) and just say GROSS over and over again. “He picked JD Vance.” “GROSS.” “Look behind you, it’s Ric Grenell.” “GROSS.” I forget what else I said gross about, it was a lot of things.

GROSS!

Here are the things that were not gross: Our dear Charles P. Pierce, Esq!

Dok, Charlie, and Evan. Front: Me, looking so gorge!

Story, an absolutely luminous tiny but big-preg reporter from the Christian Science Monitor whom we hadn’t met before and WE LOVE. (I will take a picture next time I see her, she’s so beautiful.)

Benjy Sarlin of Semafor liked hearing my story about the time Dave Weigel (WEIGEL!!!) declined to give me a ride home to the airbnb that I had bought for everyone including Dave Weigel, with the immortal words, “I could do that. Theoretically.”

Me, last night: “WEIGEL! WEIGELLLL! [Flapping waving arms] WEIGELLL!!!!”

[…]

“It’s me! Rebecca!”

“I know. Hello.”

That dude, man.

Charlie, Weigel, and me; Benjy Sarlin reporting, right.

And that was everybody we met last night.

Cool story, me.

Okay bye.

Drinks are on you!