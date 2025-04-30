B’ARS! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Sure Amazon backed down from what it claims was not its plan to actually list the price of the Trump tariffs you’d be paying on each item if you were still buying from Amazon which unless you live out in the sticks real far from stuff you probably aren’t. But it’s still bad news for Trump! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic and I don’t know why it’s on Substack?)

Spoiler, Canada does not want to be our hat! (Jeff Tiedrich) What to know about their triumphant Prime Minister Mark Carney: He’s good (or bad, you know what I mean) for climate change! (Bill McKibben)

How to gut Medicaid while pretending you’re not, upside down smile emoji! (Talking Points Memo)

How much is DOGE costing us so far? Marcy Wheeler says it looks like we’ve lost over $1 trillion, and she’s not counting the stock market or “bonds.” Just literally shit we’ve already paid for that’s gone now. (Emptywheel)

How much should we impeach Trump? How about a lot? (The Bulwark)

Here’s some impeachment articles from my congressman, Shri Thanedar, whom I now love unreservedly and no longer think is a shallow buffoon. You did real good, Rep.! Real good! (Axios)

My senator Elissa Slotkin, though, is being an embarrassing asshole! While my maybe next senator or maybe next governor Pete Buttigieg is showing everybody how to actually go out and fight for what we believe in (“believing in things” seems to be a lesson Slotkin could take o.O). (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

And I knew when I saw 15 Democrats had voted for insider trader David Perdue to be ambassador to China, she would be among them. Still! To this day! Democrats are voting for Trump’s nominees! Good fucking lord. (Senate)

This Oklahoma ICE raid — making this lady and her young daughters stand in the rain in their underwear — sounds like a real bad time! It also sounds like “why exactly did they take the (US citizen) lady and her (US citizen) daughters’ phones and laptops and life savings in cash once they realized they weren’t the old residents ICE was looking for?” Mistaken raid’s bad enough. Why did they take their stuff exactly? (KFOR)

Oh, that Greensboro lunch counter? The Smithsonian didn’t know it was that Greensboro lunch counter! (April Ryan at Black Press USA)

Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber had a followup to her video on farm bailouts, which you all loved, so here you go!

Here is a story about a Catholic school in Portland that sounds an awful lot like the kind Shy grew up in (Santorumy, shitty) and not the kind I grew up in (guitar Mass with Wobblies). This story is racist and bad! (Oregon Live)

The hallucinating chat-GPT presidency. (Techdirt)

Trump lackey Ed Martin going after the Fount of All Knowledge. (HuffPost)

Those of us who were running around with our hair on fire were right, and the David Brookses and Jon Stewarts and “orange man bad” lol-ers should say so less shirtily. (Liberal Currents)

This is fascinating: How cars invented “jaywalking.” (Portside)

And this is sexy. Have a sexy morning, you!

