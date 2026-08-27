Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Wonders's avatar
Wendy Wonders
3h

I am the director of a tiny public library in a tiny town; we got a state grant to join the DPIL and have now reached almost 200 kids with free monthly books! Today we got an influx of registrations (4) and our first outside donation ($30)! "Due to high traffic, our website is currently experiencing some technical delays." Please support your local program https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/

Reply
Share
7 replies
Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
2h

Billions for torture gloves but we can't afford libraries for our kids.

American Exceptionalism, baby!

Reply
Share
5 replies
443 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture