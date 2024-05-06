Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Guys? The New York Times doesn’t want to alarm you, but have you considered that Donald Trump might be sounding sorta fascist? (Gift link New York Times)

Oh yeah, some serious Uvalde PD vibes from the chief of the UCLA police and the LAPD, as their responding force was “too small” to do anything to respond to a bunch of thugs attacking protesters right in front of them for 90 minutes. Remember when that Uvalde Schools police chief just refused to resign? That was nuts! (LA Times)

Oh my bad. It was three hours before police arrived, and then it was 90 minutes before they did anything about the pro-Israel thugs attacking pro-Palestine protesters right in front of them. New York Times zaprudered the whole timeline for you, before going back to yelling at the president of Harvard probably. (Gift link again)

At about eight seconds in, you can see the young white man at Ole Miss doing monkey noise dances at the lonely Black woman protesting the Israel-Gaza war. Mississippi Gov. Trent Reeves called the Ole Miss counterprotest “heartwarming.” Via Mississippi Free Press.

Today I learned Michigan has felony gun safe storage laws. If you let your grandchildren kill each other with your gun, you will go to jail. GOOD. (People magazine)

The audit rate of taxpayers earning more than $10 million is expected to increase by 50%, going up from 11% in 2019 to 16.5% in 2026.

It’s a Nice Time! (CNN)

Say, what if we just … taxed them? It’s another New York Times gift link!

Yes I know Day After Tomorrow, the Roland Emmerich climate change action flick, is dumb. I always enjoyed it anyway. Noah Berlatsky discusses everyone coming together, lo “even unto Dick Cheney” on its 20th anniversary. (Everything Is Horrible)

I’ll say it again, I love an Airbnb and I loved hosting all the world’s best tourists (Australians!) in mine. Come in! Sit down! Drink some wine while I talk at you! But you can’t just let people buy up 100 apartments each to put on the tourists. Hawaii, which has been suffering, votes to allow local governments to ban Airbnbs. (More Perfect Union)

Toe yoga! Get your toe yoga here! (Very Well Health)

I guess we all have to go to Iceland this year, the Internet says so! (Matador Network)

