Human blood fancier Peter Thiel wasted millions on creepy ghoul Blake Masters’ Senate campaign, although he did successfully stick us with JD Vance in Ohio. (Puck)

Yes, the blood thing is real. (Vanity Fair)

We’re about to enter the third year of the pandemic everyone would prefer to ignore. Take off that mask, you commie scum! (The Nation)

“Y’all” is going mainstream, but how will I identify Yankees in the wild? (Salon)

Black Georgia voters don’t care much for Herschel Walker. Let’s hope his insulting campaign ends with a thud today. (Twitter)

“Isn't that pretty much all black folks? Herschel has not made any effort to even campaign where Black folks are- churches, schools, civic groups, etc. Y'all shoot Bro. Suggs an e-mail. I am registered in New Orleans, but his whole campaign is an embarrassment.” — Walter M. Kimbrough (@Walter M. Kimbrough) 1670209003

Lara Trump can no longer serve as a Fox News contributor because her father-in-law is officially running for president. Don’t go assuming that Fox News has ethics or could even spell the word. (The Daily Beast)

Meanwhile, Trump keeps confessing to treason crimes and remains a viable candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024. (The Bulwark)

Jemele Hill explains why that 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more than just inconvenient history.

If you’re wondering why, in professional football, so few Black coaches get hired and Black players struggle to be heard, you can learn a lot from a 65-year-old image of Jerry Jones. In a 1957 photo published late last month by The Washington Post, the future owner of the Dallas Cowboys, then 14, stood among a group of white teenagers who were blocking six Black students from desegregating his Arkansas high school.

(The Atlantic)

This critique of America’s sick time policy from January still rings true. (Dame)

I guess we’re supposed to believe the supposed moderate Republicans who won House seats in New York, helping shift the balance of power, aren’t interested in Marjorie Taylor Greene style buffoonery and won’t vote to impeach Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Sure. (NPR)

Reckless drivers and unsafe roads kill far too many people, including children, each year. (Vox)

The DoorDash layoffs are perhaps a positive sign that the restaurant industry isn’t as doomed as people once feared. I still feel bad for anyone losing their jobs right now, of course. (Bon Appetit)

