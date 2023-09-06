Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

The Wisconsin Lege wants to impeach its newest state supreme court justice, Janet Protasiewicz, for reasons, before she’s ruled on a single case. No, they don’t have to convict her by two-thirds; once the House impeaches her by a simple majority, the Senate will just decline to try her, and she’ll be suspended forever like the bad guys in the flat thingy floating through space in that one Superman. (The Bulwark)

Crowdfunding the Florida abortion clinic’s state fines. — Guardian

Joe Biden wants to expand gun purchase background checks, oh no tyranny etc. (HuffPost)

Your employer can now pay off your student loans tax-free. Man, it’s a good thing Uncle Joe Biden paid off Dok’s loans a few weeks ago, that guy owed a MILLION dollars! — Detroit Free Press

Weird that Houston teachers are unhappy reciting the lessons beamed in from central, while the Borg (is that the Borg?) watches from on high. (Houston Chronicle)

Joyce Vance took Labor Day off from politics (it was still politics), and I can’t believe I never knew this about the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire:

The owners and managers were investigated for manslaughter—murder is the intentional taking of a human life, manslaughter involves negligence or recklessness resulting in death—but were never indicted. They were sued civilly, ultimately paying $75 to each victim’s family, despite receiving $400 per death as compensation from their insurers.

Some of y’all don’t understand why I like Noah Smith, and you’re allowed! But numbers 4 and 5 here in “five interesting things” are really interesting! The first is on affordable housing and YIMBYism and the second is how integration and diversity lead to more national unity instead of less. I love it!

This all seems obvious to me, and yet Old Joe’s approval ratings on “economy” are still in the 30s. I don’t get it!

A rare good news climate story: Maine’s puffins are rebounding! I didn’t know Maine had puffins, or that they were in trouble. Man, it’s like I don’t know anything! — WBUR

Good God, college tuition has more than doubled since 2010. (Insider)

White after Labor Day? Oh yes we can! (Vogue)

