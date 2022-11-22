Patriotism is for suckers. (Dame)



The adorable premise of this article is that Chris Christie would’ve have stood a better chance of winning the presidency in 2012 and not 2016. Presumably the author remembers who was the sitting president in 2012. No, 2016 was the Republican Party’s best shot at the White House and it’s why a clown car of candidates competed for the nomination. (Puck)

Workers have the power — not in a Snap or He-Man sense but in the organized labor sense. (The Nation)

Democrats might’ve lost the US House but they flipped a few state houses. That matters. (The Guardian)

Folks are already raining on Oregon Gov-Elect. Tina Kotek’s parade. Yes, she has quite a mess to clean up but she’s also not Christine Drazan. When you dodge a bullet, you don’t complain about the less-than-soft landing. (Willamette Weekly)

Black workers at a Hyundai plant in Alabama reportedly endured gross racism. That’s certainly made in America. (The Daily Beast)

I am always thankful for Broadway Barbara Dixon. (Twitter)

“In honor of my Fosse tutorial posting a year ago today, here are some BRAND NEW Fosse moves for you to stun and delight your friends with! #fosse #broadwaybarbara” — Broadway Barbara (@Broadway Barbara) 1662400785

The Republican House majority is a direct threat to the DACA program, but maybe Hunter Biden’s laptop will distract them. (Mother Jones)

Democrats have a Kyrsten Sinema problem. (Talking Points Memo)

J. Edgar Hoover “was never able to understand campaigns to expand social or racial or gender equality as anything other than criminal conspiracies, ginned up by foreign agents and their dupes,” so he was pretty much indistinguishable from the average Republican today. (The New Yorker)

Respect Chris Hemsworth’s decision to take some time off and “simplify” after learning he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. Wish more people were in a position to make that choice if necessary. (Variety)

Scientists have discovered that rats have innate rhythm. Don’t tell Stephen Miller. He’s bound to make this racist. (The Cut)

Mariah Carey might’ve failed in her quest to trademark the term “Queen of Christmas,” but everyone who’s heard “All I Want For Christmas” knows she’s right morally if not legally. (NPR)

Alison Roman is here to get you through Thanksgiving.

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?