Your friend Martini Glambassador went to Cape Cod. I think she enjoyed her vacation.

Oh right, tonight’s the SOTU! You will of course be watching it with us!

Patriotic Millionaires says the State of the Union will focus on Joe Biden telling rich people to shut the fuck up and pay their taxes. I’m so old I remember when I liked Kanye because of an interview he gave where he talked about how he loved paying taxes, it meant he’d made it. But I’m probably disremembering and it was Sean Combs anyway.

So I just said “hey why haven’t I heard of Sean Combs in 10 years” and went to google it and … wow. I feel like maybe my news consumption has really narrowed to ONE TOPIC AND ONE TOPIC ONLY.

Is he okay?

Joan Walsh says auf wiedersehen goodnight to Nikki Haley. (The Nation)

So why did the Supreme Court insert “official acts” into their question of whether Trump is immune to consequences for crimes committed in office? Because they’re shitbirds is why. (MSNBC)

Lucian K. Truscott IV would also like to know what on earth is going on with the New York Times, its polls, and its political coverage. He has helpful numbers and such as! (Salon)

The National Guard is going to be mandatory-checking your bag on the New York subway. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, ma’am, what are you doing? (Gothamist)

Explaining whatever bullshit lies Elon Musk was lie-spewing about Joe Biden importing “voters” (bullshit, lies) from Latin America. Everyone knows Elon Musk is the ONLY FOREIGNER ALLOWED. (Popular Info)

From last year, but on Joe Biden presiding over a “labor renaissance.” (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice)

Somehow it didn’t occur to me we’d be losing Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in the US House? I am good at politics! (The Fucking News)

We have sorely neglected our duty to make North Carolina loot gov and gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson a Wonkette STAR. He just seemed like such an irrelevant goofball, you dig? Here he is saying of course women should not vote, everyone knows that! (HuffPost)

Federal judge rules Minority Business Development Agency has to serve whites. So that was obviously coming. (Gift link Washington Post)

Over the counter birth control has shipped to retailers. How long before Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, and it fucking kills me that I can spell his name by heart, outlaws them? (CNN)

I really really do not want to read this Goldberg on how American Jews are coming to the end of our American Jewish good times, but Evan says I should read it. Maybe I will read it tomorrow! (The Atlantic)

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Johnny Depp and Prince Bone Saw are perfect for each other, and they’re bosom bestie friends! I’m not reading this one either, and haven’t for the three weeks it’s been open in my tabs. BLECH! (Vanity Fair)

From the comments: This supposedly extinct gray whale is not extinct? Is it gay? Should we nuke it??? (WBUR)

Josh Marshall shows what happened to Talking Points Memo’s ad $$$. Same thing happened at yr Wonkette, which is when we said FUCK YOU ADS, YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS OF US and just asked y’all to send us straight cash instead. (Unlike TPM, we didn’t and never will have a paywall.) Send some love to TPM, if you love them. And thank you as always for loving your Wonkette. (Gift link TPM)

Wonkette love button!

Felicia’s standing by to send out your Wonkette temporary tattoos! (Wonkette Bazaar)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this button gives us a small commission on everything you put in your cart until you check out (unless you close the tab first without buying). You can also find it on our homepage on the left hand side under “clickies.”

Amazon portal