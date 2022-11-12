Happy Weekend!

Your special present this week is a recording of Mae West (at the age of 73) and Timothy Dalton singing "Love Will Keep Us Together," because it exists so why the hell not?

Love Will Keep Us Together by Mae West (bonus track with Timothy Dalton) www.youtube.com



Honestly the woman is a full on folk hero.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Whiskey Fix For the Femme Fatale!

9. Midterm Polls May Be Accurate Or They May Not, Please Drink Accordingly

8. Lizard People (Probably) Ban David Icke From Most Of EU

7. Gwyneth Paltrow Has Some $75 Poop She Would Like To Sell You

6. Sarah Palin A Total Loser. Again.

5. Two Good Posts Sh*tting On Electoral Kiss-Of-Death Loser Donald Trump Deserve Another!

4. Colorado Voters Give EVERYBODY Eat — At School, At Least

3. Joe Biden Talks Midterms, Will Not Have To Say He Took Any Thumpin'

2. It's The Most Wonderful Night Of The Year (OR ELSE): Liveblogging The 2022 Midterm Elections!

1. Some Good Things Come To An End, But Never Wonkette

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?