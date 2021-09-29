Yesterday, there was a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who runs Centcom. Besides Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee telling Milley to do book reports and Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan bouncing around like an ass begging for Fox News's attention, it was kinda dry.

Today those military leaders were in the House Armed Services Committee. Matt Gaetz is on that committee.

And so it was that Matt Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for sex trafficking of a minor, who never served in the military a day in his life, looked General Milley — a four-star general — straight in the face and accused him and SecDef Austin and Gen. McKenzie of "failing up" to get their jobs and demanding they resign.

That's right. Matt Gaetz accused other people of "failing up," and said they should resign.

Kinda blows you away, don't it?

Gaetz's whole line of questioning was so stupid. Gaetz barked words about how Milley "spent more time with Bob Woodward on this book than you spent analyzing the very likely prospect that the Afghanistan government was gonna fall immediately to the Taliban." Milley responded, "Not even close, Congressman." We think you'll agree Milley was showing remarkable restraint here.

"Not even close, congressman" -- Milley to Matt Gaetz https: //t.co/Uz1jSLkoVe — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1632935293.0

Gaetz insisted Milley had undermined the chain of command with that China business. "Did not," responded Milley several times, because that is what happens in Congress now. Then Gaetz huffed and puffed and whined that the generals wouldn't resign over the Afghanistan pullout. He actually said with his mouth, "You seem to be very happy failing up." He continued, "But if we didn't have a president that was so addled, you all would be FIRED." It was very "I'm A Big Kid Now" Pull-Ups commercial energy.

As The Recount quipped, "big words from someone who's under investigation for allegedly sex-trafficking a minor." We'd say it's big words from somebody whose face and bad large head and terrible haircut literally look like the picture above.

When the shitmouth's time expired, Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan immediately apologized for Matt Gaetz's behavior.

Gaetz: We’re questioning in your official capacity going and undermining the chain of command Milley: Did not under… https://t.co/agiBpSzzRs — Acyn (@Acyn) 1632934873.0

So yeah, Matt Gaetz is a sack of shit, as usual.

Wanna see that clownass former White House doc Dr. Ronny Pillpusher, the one who insisted that Donald Trump aced his dementia test, DEMAND to know if Milley will resign? Want to see Milley audibly scoff/chuckle at him?

Milley's exasperated gasp to Rep. Ronny Jackson here speaks volumes https: //t.co/y4hIXYcr41 — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1632937290.0

Just a little bonus for you. You're welcome.

OPEN THREAD.

