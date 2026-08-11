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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

This guy, this pants-shitting coward, it the same guy that regularly posts AI slop depicting him as some sort of amazing tough guy warrior, akin to the greatest military heroes of history. Way to go, Cap'n Bonespurs.

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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
5h

Trump is using the Press as bait the right way.

By Ezra Klein

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