Woman who got Emmett Till killed lived to ripe old 88, and that's that. (WJTV)

Moms Trying To Get Your Kid To Kill Himself And Also Punch You In The Face doesn't have quite the same ring as Moms For Liberty, but it's what they're doing. (Vice)

This Pennsylvania Moms for Liberty chapter president is ... well I don't know what the name is for this kind of extreme antisocial behavior because it's far beyond just "extreme antisocial behavior"? — Daily Beast

Parents of trans kids fleeing "dystopia" Missouri after its AG lawlessly proscribed healthcare for their children. (NBC News)

Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt is being investigated for voting against an anti-trans bill while the parent of a trans child.

www.youtube.com

Ron DeSantis "investigating" yet another school superintendent for wrongthink. (WUSF)

Speaking of: actual witch hunts, which continue to this day. Here are Margaret Harkett's crimes. Every ounce of me wishes she did all she was accused of.

She had picked a basket of peas in a neighbor's field without permission. Asked to return them, she flung them down in anger; since when, no peas would grow in the field. Later, William Goodwin's servants denied her yeast, whereupon his brewing-stand dried up. She was struck by a bailiff who had caught her taking wood from his master's ground; the bailiff went mad. A neighbor refused her a horse; all his horses died. Another paid her less for a pair of shoes than she asked; later he died. A gentleman told his servants to refuse her buttermilk; after which they were unable to make butter or cheese.

— Scientific American

Connecticut Republicans refused to exonerate "witches" killed in colonial Connecticut, because after asking for evidence they were actually "innocent" — of witchcraft — the Republicans didn't want to have to read the evidence.This happened last month. (CT News Junkie)

Tell me this "priest" wouldn't torture ... for Jesus . (Sorry, anti-trans violence.) The Church removed him from his ministry in 2021, but he's apparently still a get for Glenn Youngkin. — Right Wing Watch

The weirdos trying to use the Comstock Act to get the Supreme Court to ban abortion nationwide. (The Nation)

Campaign finance violations are one thing, but what if a (Black) city councilman posted a picture of himself online without a shirt? — The Stranger

Elizabeth Holmes to prison sentence: She would prefer not to. (Guardian)

She never blamed Evie. She was so glad her daughter was alive. Oh goddammit Joyce Carol Oates has killed me, I am dead if the dead could cry. — New Joyce Carol Oates in the New Yorker

I'm not saying we should all poison our husbands, I quite like mine. But there's a reason we have no-fault divorce and it's to leave less of a body count. ( Wonderful twitter thread / iNews )

Do you need to watch Arsenic and Old Lace ? Me too. — Internet Archive

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using the following link gives us a small cut of everything you buy during that browser session.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever. We love you, my pretties, and your little dogs too!

Want to just donate once?