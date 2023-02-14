Hey, it's Valentine's Day! Let's celebrate with some Portishead!

Oh, but that's mopey, twentysomething SER! Now, I'm gonna enjoy some red-tinted cocktails with my wife tonight. Here's some you can make at home ... you know, if that's how things are this year.

Don't worry, we've got some news for you, as well.

Teachers probably shouldn't show photos of orangutans eating watermelons during Black History Month or ever. (The Daily Beast)

Abortion bans will have the ancillary evil benefit of killing diabetics. (Jezebel)

We can thank a selective constitutional "originalism" for most of this horror show. (The Atlantic)

My friend Elizabeth Nelson Bracy explores the trouble with TV reboots. (New York Times)

Oregon is the least romantic state in the United States, despite all the roses. (Oregonian)

Kaitlin Byrd on what racism steals from black Americans. (Dame)

Museums offer history but also a promise for the future. (Washington Post)

A good Black museum is more than a building that houses historical artifacts. It is a portal, a world, a witness to Black grief and joy, a place that reminds us that no bit of American soil has not been touched by Black blood or Black brilliance.

Author Isabel Wilkerson spoke with Lawrence O’Donnell last night about why Tyre Nichols murder was more about caste than race. (MSNBC)

Better learn more about QAnon now that Congress is filled with so many paranoid conspiracy theorists. (The Nation)

Interesting profile about the arguable founder of this madness, Lyndon LaRouche. (New Republic)

Amazon, Walmart, and Disney funded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while presenting a corporate image that supports Black History Month. It's not irony so much as standard corporate politics. (The Guardian)



Can moon dust help fight the climate crisis on Earth? (Mother Jones)

Musician Steven Van Zandt gifted a bandana to Rep. Jamie Raskin. That's awesome. (NPR)

Andee Tagle delivers a moving ode to the mixtape. I was quite the master in my youth. (Also The Atlantic)

Kim Novak celebrated a milestone birthday on Monday. Here she is in the film version of Pal Joe y, which is not as good as the Broadway original but has other virtues.

