Hahahahaha I have pneumonia. I told you I was sick!

Duh idiots, of course a leftwing Nation contributor and Wisconsin progressive is the mystery man Donald Trump’s government chose to incite all the Trumpers to do January 6 crimes in the fedsurrection and about whom Trump wants to know what the government knows and why they frame poor innocent Trump like that.

[John] Nichols, for his part, told the Post he was in Madison that day watching the riot coverage on TV and live-blogging about it on the Nation’s website. He also wrote a 900-word column about it published that same day under the headline “Impeach Trump Immediately.” In a piece last week in the Nation about his star turn in the alleged role of “an agent provocateur who climbed a scaffold outside the Capitol,” Nichols said he filed his story by mid-afternoon. Could Nichols have generated all this copy and still managed to drop by Washington, D.C., 700 miles away, for a quickie pivotal fedsurrection appearance? No one who knows what a gifted and prolific writer he is would doubt it.

— Bill Lueders at The Bulwark

New Polish prime minister has a Bidenesque job in front of him of unfucking all the shit the last rightwing asshole did over the past eight years. First up, unfucking the judiciary, and unoutlawing abortion and gay. (BBC)

Fani Willis wants to take Trump to trial in August 2024. That seems fine to me! — AP

Jessica Valenti has a lot to say here about Kate Cox and “a country of walking coffins.” Under Republicans’ proposed national abortion ban, women in every state would be forced to carry dying fetuses to term. I never want to hear the term “perinatal hospice care” again. — Abortion Every Day

Joe Biden funding fire stations through the SAFER Act, administered by FEMA. This story’s about three Philly firehouses brought back online, including the one closest to a recent fatal fire that a sooner arrival might have saved. (AP)

What if we built a community safety police team to strengthen community relations and trust, and then just started churning out traffic stops? — Bolts mag

I haven’t read the whole thing (I HAVE PNEUMONIA) but the talented interviewer at Big Sky Chat House talks to Montana’s Derf Johnson about actual reasons to feel optimistic about clean energy in the state (and reasons for not that).

Michigan Dems passed, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist signed, a juvenile justice reform package, in line with recommendations from the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform: “The package focused on six major topics: enhancing the Child Care Fund; providing juveniles with legal counsel; expanding the Juvenile Diversion Act; requiring tailored treatment for juveniles; eliminating most fines and fees; and renaming and expanding the Office of Children’s Ombudsman.” That is weird how they asked experts for their recommendations, and then they did it.

Here is a list of Nice Times. (Reddit)

SER gave Andre Braugher, Shakespearean actor, hilarious dude, and friend of Wonkette, a proper tribute over at Primetimer.

Never ever ever ever ever heard of it before, but Southern Living says Southerners love serving pineapple casserole at Christmas. Then they neglect to give you the actual recipe, so that is stupid, it’s at another link. I will make the fuck out of it, along with my ginger pineapple cardamom cranberry sauce.

