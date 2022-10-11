The Supreme Court saw the Voting Rights Act twitching a little, will now make extra sure it’s dead. (Mother Jones)

The united confederate states of white people are an elevating threat to the nation. (The Atlantic)

Republican rhetoric about COVID-19 is killing their supporters but honesty, I’m more worried about their supporters killing us. (Slate)

Why is the US Fed jonesing for a recession? (Fortune)

New York retirees Jerry and Rita Alter kept a stolen $100 million painting hanging behind their bedroom door. Rita Alter's caregiver thought the painting was hideous. It's all a matter of personal taste. (Arizona Central)

When Alter closed the door to show where she kept the vacuum, Frost saw an abstract oil painting in a cheap gold frame. It appeared to be an image of a nude woman with splashes of vibrant color.



“Oh my goodness, that is such an ugly painting,” Frost blurted out, even though she meant to keep her opinions to herself.



Alter looked at her disapprovingly.



“Honey, if you knew how much that painting was worth, you would eat your words,” Alter said.



Lady, you have dementia, Frost thought. This painting isn’t worth anything.

Right-wingers are predictably obsessed with Christopher Columbus. (Twitter)





“This has nothing to do with Italian-Americans. Our failure to have a national holiday for Leonardo da Vinci is also not a slight on them. Columbus never set foot on any part of what are now the 50 United States so, aside from all the other reasons, not sure why this concerns us.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1665426206

Anti-union, anti-worker "person of means" Howard Schultz considered himself one of the "good guys of capitalism." He's a clueless ass. (Washington Post)



Republican Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton will campaign in Georgia Tuesday on behalf of crawling smear of slime Herschel Walker. (Also Washington Post)

Here's an interesting profile on Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman. (New York Magazine)

A look at Tudor Dixon’s bonkers media career before her bonkers political career. (The Daily Beast)

Republican Joe Kent, running for Washington’s third congressional district, wants voters to suddenly forget he's a Trump stooge. (KGW)

The line from When Harry Met Sallyabout how "restaurants are to people in the '80s what theaters were to people in the 60s"could apply to the modern day, as well.(Bon Appetit)

This list of great fish and chips spots on the Oregon coast doesn’t include Grizzly Tuna in Seaside. I thus question the integrity of the list. (Eater)

Hey, that’s my fabulous cousin as Thomas Jefferson in the German production ofHamilton. (New York Times)

Musician Rick Beato share his picks for the top 20 one-hit wonders of the 1980s. My girl Jane Child’s “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” came out in 1990 but it’s awesome so I forgive him

