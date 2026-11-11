Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
6h

Your hed gif info and nap-related study: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/publish/post/223179572

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0918d73a-0e12-4766-868a-bd74c41ccd00

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

OMG, I love AOC Our Lady of 2028 by Wonker Genevieve! Top notch work!

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