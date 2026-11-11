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We begin our tabs with a sadness. Friends, sister Skepti is no longer with us to KIND FIGHT in the comments and in life. We are all sorry to her husband Paul, and to each other, and I am glad that she joined us in a VERY happy week at the end. Let’s make the happy weeks last forever.

Whole lot of new blue trifectas, so get ready for more HOT SHIT BLUE STATE GOOD THINGS race to the top challenge! (HuffPost)

Surely soon-to-be Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom won in so many former KKK strongholds, oh my heart! (Kevin Kruse)

It’s our Senate and we’re keeping it! (Charlotte Clymer)

Did I show you this Dr. Annie Andrews Wine Mom bit yet?

Oh hey, if you’ve seen any posts from FactPostNews, guess what? YOU GOT DNC’ED! Good for them for finally doing some COMMS/PROPAGANDA :D (Semafor)

From last week, but I would hate for you to miss this bitter screed against Trump from … Peggy Noonan? Peggy Noonan. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Trump was good on 60 Minutes right? Sure, he was great! (Tiedrich)

If I was Alina Habba (LOL) and somebody paid me $50 million, I would probably not ignore my duties (?) and get fired by them, I am weird like that :) (Gift link New York Times)

He’s doubling down on cutting people’s SNAP benefits, this new proposed rule will ax another six million people. (CNBC)

Oh, Adam Jentleson, what a completely gross and idiotic interview you gave to Ezra Klein at the NYT. Let’s let Defector explain you.

Here is a thing that Republicans do not do when they sweep into power: They do not bother brainstorming ways that they can signal a values match with the people who oppose them, and whom they have just defeated. They do not look around, blinking, from the hilltop they have just won, and fret about appealing to the vanquished foes lying half-dead at their feet. When Republicans win, they set about changing the laws, or using the existing laws to their advantage. That is the job. Republican lawmakers express their values through the laws that they make and enforce. They do not get sidetracked by the idea that they can make friends with progressives, and not only because they know that their voters do not want them to do that. They perceive an authentic mismatch of values, and their solution to that is to make progressives eat shit.

And then they get into his stupid fucking prescriptions. (Defector)

I swear I remember like a month ago everybody saying “nobody cares about the corruption, it’s ‘kitchen table’ or bust!” Am I imagining that? Anyway, Mike Cernovich et al. are like “holy fucking shit the corruption dude.” (MS Now)

Our Liz on wild-eyed frother Todd Blanche freaaaaaaking out because Democrats are weaponizing (not weaponizing) investigations again.

Todd Blanche, who charged the Southern Poverty Law Center with defrauding donors is outraged that someone would demonize conservative institutions. The guy whose office is targeting the Open Society Institute, funded by Jewish philanthropist George Soros, for potential racketeering, wire fraud, and even terrorism charges. The one whose boss ordered him to investigate Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman, and Democratic superlawyer Marc Elias. The guy who personally authorized a raid Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home three weeks before the election.

Oh, there’s ever so much more. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

Cheers to Charles Gaba, who raised over $2 million this cycle not just for the flashy Senate candidates, but also for starved-of-funds legislative races in red states. And boy did it work! I’ve been giving $20 a month to the Louisiana Dems at his direction; I think I’m gonna let it ride! (His report part 1 / part 2)

This is the world’s greatest thing and you will now listen to it 17 times in a row. Rajesh says no beef upon the grill! No pork for Abdul! Revise the menu!

ETSY FRIENDS! Time to send me links to your pages (on Etsy and elsewhere) with all the wonderful things you make, so’s I can put them up for Your Artisanal Small Batch Hand-Crafted Wonker-Made Or Sold Ethical Consumer Orgy Friday after Thanksgiving! Please don’t send them to me after like Tuesday, Nov. 24, mama wants a day off too! Rebecca at wonkette dot com!

We finally put up some new merch — stickers, T-shirts, tanks, tote bags, you name it — ahead of the Christmas Consumption Pornathon. Do you like our Chat Noir (by your friend Martini Glambassador) and our AOC Our Lady of 2028 by Wonker Genevieve? We are still greatly in need of designs for Handsome Jon Ossoff, Handsome Abdul El-Sayed, and Handsome All The Other Ones. Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com and maybe I will commission YOU! (Wonkette Bazaar)

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