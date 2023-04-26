Once upon a time, a fella named Steven Crowder kicked off his right-wing punditry career with an article about how much better he was than everyone else for being a virgin who planned to wait until he was married to have sex. An article in which he literally used the terms "floozie" and "harlotry" while huffing and puffing about how unfair it was that hypothetical people everywhere thought he was judgmental.

Via Fox:

Maybe it’s just the lack of fun-factor, or maybe it started with harlotry being misused as a fulcrum for women’s liberation, but if you so much as suggest to someone that abstinence might be beneficial, you’ll often find yourself vilified as a judgmental jackass faster than Bill Maher can throw up his dainty hands.



Sure, Michelle Obama can run around the country and condemn little fatties for inhaling Little Debbies, but if you try and apply that same helpful, healthful concept to sex, it’s seen as pushy and/or prudish.

It also included this incredible and perhaps prescient self-own.

I can tell you beyond any doubt, that my lady is able to control herself and stick to her values regardless of circumstance.

Two years later, after marrying his "lady," Crowder wrote another column about how much better his marriage is than everyone else's because of how they waited to have sex until they were married — which he referred to as "getting married theright way."





Feeling judged? I couldn’t care less. You know why? Because my wife and I were judged all throughout our relationship. People laughed, scoffed and poked fun at the young, celibate, naive Christian couple.



We’d certainly never make it to the wedding without schtupping, and if we did, our “wedding night would be awkward and terrible,” they said.



Turns out that people couldn’t have been more wrong. Looking back, I think that the women saying those things felt like the floozies they ultimately were, and the men, with their fickle manhood tied to their pathetic sexual conquests, felt threatened.



I think it’s important to write this column not to gloat (though I’ll be glad to), but to speak up for all of the young couples that have also done things the right way. When people do marriage right, they don’t complain so much, and so their voices are silenced by the rabble of promiscuous charlatans, peddling their pathetic world view as “progressive.”



He even dragged some poor couple who happened to be at whatever hotel they spent their wedding night in, claiming their marriage wasn't as special and exciting as his own ("a God’s-honest celebration of two completely separate lives now becoming one"), because the husband was in bed with a bit of a hangover rather than at breakfast the next day. Oh, the humanity.

Our “weddings” were the same event in name only. They know it, and we know it.



Do yours the right way. If you’re young and wondering whether you should wait, whether you should just give in, become a live-in harlot/mimbo and do it the world’s way. If you’re wondering whether all of the mocking, the ridicule, the incredible difficulty of saving yourself for your spouse is worth it, let me tell you without a doubt that it is. Your wedding can be the most memorable day and night of your life… or just another party.



Oops. Did I just make a “judgment?” You’re darn right I did.



If you've read the headline, you can guess where this is going. Despite having done things "the right way," unlike all you floozies and harlots and ... m imbos, Steven Crowder is getting divorced. It's almost as if premarital abstinence has absolutely nothing to do with how a marriage works out in the end.

On Tuesday, Crowder went on Rumble (conservative YouTube) and gave a bizarre, rambling speech about how he was being forced to come forward about the fact that his wife filed for divorce two years ago because Candace Owens was "extorting" him about it and he believes that somehow threatens his children's "physical safety."

While we'd probably need a full-on murder board to keep track of the various beefs in wingnutlandia these days — the reason Owens and Crowder are on the outs is because Owens' employer, The Daily Wire , offered Crowder a measly $50 million to join them and he was so offended by this that he went on a rant on his show, burning bridges with everyone over there.

Crowder mentions at several points in the video that no one should blame his children for his divorce, so perhaps he was concerned that a devoted fan might do so and then go and murder them in hopes of saving Crowder's precious, precious marriage with the only lady he's ever boned?

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

This divorce, mind you, was not Crowder's choice. In fact, he makes it very clear that if it were up to him, he'd force his wife to stay married to him forever, but the woke state of Texas does not care about his consent or his values and is just letting her leave him without even giving him a say.



"Since 2021, I’ve been living through what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce," Crowder said, sitting at a desk with a prominently displayed handgun. "And no, this was not my choice. My then-wife decided that she didn’t want to be married anymore and in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted. It’s been the most heartbreaking experience of my life, what I consider to be my deepest personal failure — and just so you know, my opinions on parenting and families have not changed. I've always believed that children need a mom and a dad and that divorce is horrible and I still believe that children need a mom and a dad and that divorce is horrible. But in today's legal system, my beliefs don't matter. In Texas, divorce is permitted when one party wants it, period."

Well, it's not just Texas. Although it may take longer in some states to get a divorce if one person opposes it, no one is forced to stay married to anyone else against their will — because of how women are not actually considered property anymore. Now, this may violate Steven Crowder's personal values and belief that his wife should be forced to stay with him whether she wants to or not. It may make life a little more difficult for aspiring Snidely Whiplashes and Count Olafs. But that is the way things are. Even in Texas. For now, anyway.

"It's pretty simple," he opined later in the video. "I loved a woman so much that I married her. A woman who, despite all of this, I still love as the mother of my children. And she wanted something else for her life. That’s not my choice, she simply wanted out and the law says that that’s how it works.”

"It's no one's fault but my own, in that I picked wrong, and that's certainly not the fault of my children."

This is not a new take. The far Right has been increasingly advocating, in recent years, for no-fault divorce to be made illegal. Like, they want to force people to stay married whether they want to be or not, until they are so miserable that one of them goes and cheats on the other and provides grounds for a divorce. When advocating for this, they frequently claim that 80 percent of divorces are initiated by women, suggesting that the real issue for them is that women, specifically, should not have the right to leave their partners. The actual statistic is 70 percent, but whatever. It's hardly as if this crowd is especially big on facts.

A search for the term "women" on Crowder's Twitter for the last few years that he has been going through this "horrendous divorce" turned up some tweets that seem even more disturbing in this new light than they did previously. Which is saying a lot.



Is it feminism and AOC that are making women "unhappy" and "miserable" or is it men like Steven Crowder? His ex-wife probably has some thoughts.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?