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Here is your New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying that the words “I worked all day and can’t feed my family” are scarier words than Ronald Reagan’s “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Yes, we can see why they hate Mamdani so much, and why normal people think he’s pretty great. Also we are glad to see more people shitting on Ronald Reagan’s grave. [Bluesky]

Just kidding, TYRANNY!

Donald Trump is dropping his enormous $10b lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a corruption fund administered by his criminal Justice Department, in order to pay out benefits to his terrorist and criminal associates. You know, like the J6 terrorists he pardoned! You know, unless he just keeps it. He might keep it.

Speaking of, at least 78 of his pardoned J6 criminals and creeps have been rearrested for other things. Surprise! Because they’re human trash! [Byline Times]

And more on that anti-weaponization fund right here. [The Long Memo]

JD Vance says “If you want to make America great, if you want to protect your jobs and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you want to make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.” Aye aye, couchfucker! [Mediaite]

John Fetterman says the Democratic base is becoming “increasingly anti-American,” which is funny because we think he’s welcome to suck our fucking asshole, or just resign. [The Hill]

Speaking of, you’ll want to see the last line of this story from The Onion.

Hahahahahahahahaha.

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Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy, pretending to be a toothless cousin-fucker instead of somebody who went to Oxford, because that’s what it takes to appeal to the toothless cousin-fuckers who vote for him, commenting on Kamala Harris: “She's a woke-topus. She's pandering to the loon wing of her party. Nobody has ever accused the vice president of being a policy maven. Sometimes she acts like she has a billy goat brain and a mockingbird mouth, and that's a dangerous combination." OK. [AOL]

Oh hang on, he wasn’t done: “She had her chance, she had her shot, and she missed it. I don't think she'll be the Democratic nominee. I would love for her to be the Democratic nominee, and if it looks like she'll get any momentum, I will happily contribute to her campaign because she would be our dream candidate, but I think she's a smoked turkey, frankly." OK. [AOL]

Oh hang on, he wasn’t done: “I mean, the columnists at the Washington Post, for example, pay attention to what she says, but you know, those guys, they like kale and cold plunges, and carry NPR tote bags. I mean, they're members of the loon wing, and they like what the vice president says, but I don't think anybody else is that impressed." OK. [AOL]

Guess we have no other choice than to elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez president, since she isn’t a woke-topus billy boat mockingbird smoked turkey doing a cold plunge into a tote bag full of kale. Here’s AOC talking to some rural Georgia voters who are having their water poisoned by a data center, looks like. They really liked her, the rural Georgia voters!

Here is some poll porn about how fully loathed hated Republicans and Donald Trump are, by everyone. [The Message Box]

Finally, our pals at Abortion Access Front have a plan to get real information in front of the RFK Jr./Handmaids Tale FDA about the safety and lifesaving experiences people have had with mifepristone, the abortion drug all the Christian fascists have a hard-on to ban right now. Have you used it and are willing to share your story, obviously in a way that will protect your identity? Then visit MifeStories.com and read about their project and you can fill out their form to submit! Share it with your Woke-topus groups! [MifeStories / form]

OK, see ya with more stories when we feel like it!

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