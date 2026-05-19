Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
4h

Wombat Bira is *such* a little brother. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/feisty-wombat-baby-bro

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8cd30a3f-3cc2-4d3c-8c24-aee93042f4d7?utm_source=share

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wobbly
4hEdited

𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗝𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝟴𝟮 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀: ‘𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗵 𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘆, 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝟲𝟭 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀!’

King distinguished herself as a tennis champ at Cal State Los Angeles, winning Wimbledon doubles while enrolled.

When Billie Jean King left college in 1964, she had a purpose. Within a few years, she had become the top-ranked tennis professional in the world. Over a trailblazing career, she won 39 championships, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a congressional Medal of Honor – all while pushing publicly for gender and pay equality.

Last year, she finally returned to finish the degree in history she started more than six decades ago. On Monday, she graduated, at 82 years old.

“It is a privilege for me to be here as a member of your graduating class,” King said at her commencement. “Yeah baby, only 61 years!”

King recalled growing up in a working-class family, the daughter of a firefighter father and homemaker mother.

“Like so many of my fellow graduates, I am the first member of my immediate family to graduate college, like many of you,” King said...

King, one of the first openly gay professional athletes, founded the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973 and successfully campaigned to get the US Open to pay equal purses at the US Open. That same year, she defeated Bobby Riggs in a historic match billed “The Battle of the Sexes” – a feat later dramatized in a Hollywood film staring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

King ended her speech with words of advice for her fellow graduates.

“Have fun,” King said. “Be fearless. And make history.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/18/billie-jean-king-college-graduation

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