This is bad. This is really, really bad. This is "we legitimately need to start a fund to help anyone with a uterus get the fuck out of Texas" bad.

26-year-old Lizelle Herrera was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday for allegedly self-managing an abortion. She is currently in the custody of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, being held on $500,000 bond.

Via Texas Public Radio:

“This arrest is inhumane. We are demanding the immediate release of Lizelle Herrera." said Rockie Gonzalez, founder and board chair of Frontera Fund. “What is alleged is that she was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police.”



“This is a developing story and we don’t yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event, what we do know is that criminalizing pregnant people’s choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people’s autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent,” Gonzalez explained.



Herrera is potentially going to go to prison — and because this is Texas, potentially end up being executed — for a miscarriage.

This particular arrest does not fall under the purview of Texas SB 8, the bill that allows people to collect bounties on those they suspect of having had illegal abortions, and in fact it is not currently clear what law she is being charged under. In fact, because of SB 8, self-managed abortion may now be the only option for Texas women. Indeed, AidAccess, which provides online consultations for abortion pills by mail, reported that requests from Texas women had increased by 1,180% in the first week after SB 8 passed.

The ramifications of this arrest and potential conviction cannot be overstated. Because in addition to possibly ending up in prison for a self-managed abortion, it could also result in pregnant people not seeking medical for a miscarriage, whether it is the result of an abortion or not, or not telling doctors the truth about their situation, thus preventing them from providing the correct treatment.

The Frontera Fund will be providing Hererra with legal support and is already organizing political actions and protests on her behalf.

