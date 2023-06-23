The definitive Biden Hillz Trump classified documents scorecard, at length! Guess how many classified documents Hillary took? Hint it is zero. (Bulwark)

Did Hunter Biden get a sweetheart deal? Pffft fuck you no. — Popular Info

Which was before this Washington Post story on the release of the Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower docs, which sure do seem to show him evading taxes, hence it's appropriate he was charged criminally instead of civilly (which is usual for nonpayment of taxes cases). Anyway, whooboy this gonna be a 10,000-decibel THING. I wonder how they found the whistleblower since I thought Joe Biden killed him though.

I thought the House already censured Rep. Adam Schiff, but I guess that was just throwing him off all his committees. Maybe they'll impeach him next. (Politico)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apparently told Joe Rogan that the flu vaccine (invented 1945) stole Obama's time machine and caused the Spanish Flu pandemic (1918). Here, have some nerd!

Ooooof, in which Joan Walsh has to mea culpa about how she fucked up editing Kennedy's seminal "vaccines cause autism" piece in Salon 18 years ago. For an editor, there's nothing, nothing worse. (I guess I'll have to also read the Farhad Manjoo she links to that she says debunks the 2004 Ohio Diebold conspiracy, which Kennedy also wrote about and which I still absolutely believe. It might be a tough day for both of us!) — The Nation

This won't get anything like the traction that ProPublica's latest Supreme Court doozy has, but it sure is funny how absolutely Republican politicians accept that everyone they do business with is a convicted crook, Ken Paxton edition, again. (ProPublica)

How the Supreme Court made it impossible for a community to appropriately punish corporate wrongdoing, enabling companies to just figure out how much of a line item "punitive damages" would be and charge full speed ahead, Exxon Valdez edition. Rhiannon Hamam at Balls and Strikes, we'll be waiting for you.

When Massena, New York, took over its electric company, power bills immediately dropped 25 percent. And stayed there. Weird. (NYS Focus)

"Acceptance" is a divisive concept, which is why a fifth grade teacher in Cobb County, Georgia, got her ass fired for reading about it to her GATE fifth graders. Because parents complained about a book whose message is "be accepting of others" instead of, I don't know, "pelt them with rocks." Y'all, this country's in a bad, bad way. — Southern Poverty Law Center

I am having a baaaaad menopause, like "getting an MRI next week to make sure it's not early Alzheimer's" and also my hot flashes are continuous . Mika writes about hers. Good for her, good for us all. — MSNBC

Journalists appreciate a good write-around — when your interviewee just give you nothing , and you make it work (the J school ne plus of this is Gay Talese and "Frank Sinatra Has a Cold"). This from earlier this month in the New York Times Magazine is a really great example of the genre, with Tim Robinson of "I Think You Should Leave" and the late, lamented "Detroiters." The writing's just really really good. (I like "glop.") — Gift link NYT

Not an ad, but the publicists did send me this Terra Delyssa Tunisian olive oil, and after putting the lemon-infused olive oil on his potatoes (that's what she said), Shy said he is never going lemonless again. They are absolutely delicious, and $31.99 for a four-pack doesn't even hurt! Still not an ad! But I got free stuff!

This trap door thing is stupider than the psychic post yesterday, do not recommend! (People)

