Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine trying to find the guy who did this. HAHA was hot dog guy joke about DeWine signing a bill forcing a 10-year-old to carry her rapist's baby to term, but he actually means it. He means he sure hopes they'll find the rapist, not the person (Mike DeWine) who signed the bill. (Cincy Inquirer)



Montana abortion clinics, profiles in courage ...



Hohoho don't we have *pukes*. (NPR)

Oh look, the head of the IRS has asked the inspector general to look into whether Trump miiiiight have sicced auditors (Wonkette story!) on James Comey and Andy McCabe! — CNN

Here's the thing Joe Manchin: I don't care anymore, I don't believe you, and fuck you. (NBC News)

Mitch McConnell can't stop a reconciliation bill — only Joe Manchin can do that! — so he's going to tank a separate, bipartisan bill bolstering US competitiveness in semiconductors so we can make chips and cars and whatnot again, and blame Joe Biden for "giving up" on it. Isn't that funny? These people are brazen hussies. (MSNBC)

Richard Glossip, Actually Innocent. (Wikipedia)

In Vallejo, California, it takes the PD so long to investigate when one of their officers kills somebody, that by the time they finish the investigations the same officer has killed somebody again. — ProPublica

"Schizoposting" (not to be confused with people with actual schizophrenia) is designed to unmoor people from reality as a pose or an aesthetic choice. Like that sickfuck Highland Park piece of shit. (Dirty South Right Watch)

