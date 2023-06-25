Stephen is out this week, and so in light of the SHEIN-related news this week, I have invited my friend Aja Barber, a contributing editor at Elle UK and the author of Consumed: The Need for Collective Change: Colonialism, Climate Change, and Consumerism , to talk with us about some of the labor and environmental problems that fast fashion is causing around the globe. We're also going to discuss some of the ways we can make more ethical choices (this includes me, as I definitely have some work to do on this front myself).

If you have any questions or comments for Aja, feel free to drop them in the YouTube chat, and don't forget to like, share and subscribe!

The show will start at 3pm EST/2pm Central!





Fast Fashion Is Trash (Literally) with Aja Barber www.youtube.com

